Fantasy Premier League Tips: Salah the solid choice in GW33

The Headline Pick: Mohamed Salah - Newcastle (H)

Liverpool are the shortest price of all the Premier League teams this week at odds of 2/9 and that is usually a good place to start when looking for the headline pick.

Mo Salah was rested for the match against Leeds on Monday, which means he is a certainty (barring injury) to be back in the front three for the visit of Newcastle to Anfield.

The Egyptian scored in GW30 and 31, and he also found the net in the Champions League tie at Real Madrid, in between. It's hard to make a case against him here, especially with the visitors having conceded nine across their last five outings.

Salah is 15/8 to open the scoring on Saturday.

The Budget Pick: Kelechi Iheanacho - Crystal Palace (H)

Kelechi Iheanacho's ownership has risen to over 17%, but he's still a snip at £6.1m, and his team have a good fixture at home to Crystal Palace on Monday.

As of writing, the Foxes haven't faced West Brom yet in their GW32 fixture, but assuming he doesn't get injured, he has to be given a second look if you don't own him yet.

The former Man City striker has started all of Leicester's last six league matches, and he has scored seven times. He's also netted in the FA Cup and he's a bonus points magnet too - taking the maximum three in four of the aforementioned six gameweeks.

The VAR Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Leeds (A)

Not an original pick when it comes to this category, but it could be the perfect storm for Bruno Fernandes at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds have conceded the joint most amount of penalties this season (9), and Manchester United have scored the most (8).

One of those was in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, in what was a pulsating game. United won 6-2 in the end, with Fernandes picking up a 17 point haul.

He has been quiet in recent weeks, but he shouldn't be deserted just yet.

The Sleeper Pick: Mason Greenwood - Leeds (A)

A second Red Devil finds his way into the column this week, as I am doubling down on lots of goals in the battle of two old rivals.

I mentioned above that Fernandes hadn't been scoring goals of late, but Mason Greenwood has stepped up to fill that void.

The young English forward (midfielder in the FPL game), has scored four goals across the last three gameweeks, and he also netted in the FA Cup at the back-end of March.

His current ownership is a mere 3.1%, and he could prove to be a good differential for those cashing mini-league leaders.

Greenwood to score two or more is 10/1.

The Wildcard Pick: Danny Welbeck - Sheffield United (A)

My final selection is 'Dat Guy Welbz', as his Brighton side have a fixture against the Premier League's bottom club.

The Seagulls head to Bramall Lane on the back of two 0-0 draws. That doesn't sound too promising for Welbeck, but in the two weeks prior to that he scored against both Newcastle and Man United.

The Blades have lost six on the bounce, and they conceded 13 goals in the process.

