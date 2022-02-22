Fantasy Premier League: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Double Gameweek 27

The Goalscorer Bet: Wout Weghorst - Crystal Palace (A), Leicester (H)

We have to start with Burnley and their new signing Wout Weghorst ahead of a Double Gameweek. It's no surprise to see him topping the transfers in chart, after getting his first goal for the Clarets against Brighton last weekend.

At the time of writing, he has one goal and two assists in a Burnley shirt. He's set to play an important role for the club for the rest of the season as they look to avoid relegation. He's had nine shots on goal to date, while also creating five chances.

Weghorst is available to back at 12/5 to score against Crystal Palace this weekend. 12/5

The Assist Bet: Bruno Fernandes - Watford (H)

Manchester United are in great goal-scoring form right now and have an appealing fixture this weekend when they host a Watford side battling relegation. Fernandes has been the talisman in the team since returning to the number 10 role in recent games.

We've seen plenty of attacking returns in recent games and the underlying data suggests that these returns are sustainable. He's top for chances created over the last four gameweeks with 20, with three big chances created converted to one assist.

Fernandes is available to back at 11/8 to assist against Watford on Saturday. 11/8

The Penalty Bet: Harry Kane - Leeds (A)

Harry Kane finally lived up to his underlying statistics with an emphatic brace against Manchester City last weekend and there's hopes that his scoring form can continue. He's ranked second for shots over the last four gameweeks with 14.

His relationship with Heung-Min Son is coming to the fore once again, with Son grabbing two assists in the same fixture. Spurs have won two penalties this season. Meanwhile, Leeds United have conceded three, all of which have been converted.

You can bet on Spurs to score a penalty against Leeds at odds of 7/2. 7/2

The Clean Sheet Bet: Joao Cancelo - Everton (A)

Despite a shock loss last weekend against Spurs, Manchester City remain the top defence in the Premier League this season. They've conceded the least number of goals, while also keeping a league high of 15 clean sheets.

Remarkably, Joao Cancelo is ranked third for shots over the last four gameweeks and after having a recent rest, we can feel confident of a start among Pep Guadiola rotation. City were the 3-0 victors in the reverse fixture, with Cancelo grabbing an assist on that occasion.

Man City are available to back at 11/10 to win to nil against Everton this weekend. 11/10

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Jarrod Bowen - Wolves (H)

West Ham come up against one of the form defences in the Premier League on Sunday. Wolves have kept nine clean sheets this season, conceding just 18 goals and won the reverse fixture 1-0.

However, Bowen will be the key player for the Hammers hopes of breaking the deadlock. He has two goals and one assist from his last four starts. He has 21 attacking returns this campaign: only Mo Salah has a better record.

Back Bowen to score against Wolves at 23/10 in Gameweek 27. 23/10

