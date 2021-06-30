Everton Odds: Toffees 7/2 for top six as Benitez appointed manager

Everton are 7/2 to finish in the top six of the Premier League in 2021/22 after the club confirmed the appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager.

The Spaniard was appointed on a three year deal as the club ignored pleas from some fans who said they would never accept the former-Liverpool boss as their manager.

The appointment brought to an end an extensive search for a successor to Carlo Ancelotti who left Goodison Park to return to Real Madrid in May.

We can confirm Rafael Benitez has been appointed as our new manager. ? Everton (@Everton) June 30, 2021

Everton finished 10th in the Premier League last season, despite bringing in talented players like James Rodriguez and Brazilian midfielder Allan.

Owner Farhad Moshiri still believed, however, that Ancelotti could take the club into the promised land of the Premier League's top four and was disappointed when he quit.

Top six the target for Blues under Benitez

Top four is almost certainly out of the question for Everton next season and they are 11/1 behind fellow outsiders West Ham 9/1 and Tottenham 6/1. The latter are reportedly on the verge of announcing the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as their new boss.

In Benitez, Everton have appointed a 61-year-old with extensive experience of managing in England, Spain, Italy and beyond. His most recent job was in charge of Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional.

He spent six years at Anfield, winning the Champions League and FA Cup, and is remembered fondly by fans. In 2007, after his Liverpool side had drawn 0-0 with Everton, he infamously dismissed the Toffees as a small club. This was the cause of much of the animosity towards him from Everton fans.

Several players have crossed the Liverpool-Everton divide, including Peter Beardlsey, Gary Ablett and Don Hutchinson, but Benitez will be the first manager for over a hundred years to have both clubs on his CV.

The Goodison board have been brave in appointing the Spaniard and now he must repay them with results.