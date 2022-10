Erling Haaland is 6/4 to be the top goalscorer in the Premier League anad Champions League this season after the Manchester City striker scored a hat-trick in the champions' 6-3 win over neighours United.

He is the first player to net three successive hat-tricks at home in the Premier League and is 8/11 to score five or more trebles this season. At this rate, he'll have that one wrapped up before Bonfire Night and could be a good bet at 11/4 to score six or more.

Haaland has struck up an understanding with team-mates, such as Kevin de Bruyne (pictured below), quickly and turned provider for Phil Foden who also scored a hat-trick on Sunday.

The 22-year-old from Norway has scored 14 goals in his eight Premier League games this season - twice as many as his nearest challenger Harry Kane.

Haaland is odds-on to become the first player to score 35 or more goals in a 38 match Premier League season (Mo Salah is the current record holder with 32).

Think Haaland can hit 40 or more in his first season in the English top flight? Then 13/10 is the price.

The Norwegian is 1.192/11 to win the Golden Boot and City are 1.282/7 to win a third consecutive title.

Haaland backed to fire City to Champions League glory

In City's two Champions League matches he has scored three goals, including an extraordinary volley against Borussia Dortmund in matchday two.

Haaland is 2.285/4 to be the competition's top goalscorer and City are 3.39/4 to win it for the first time.