Dimitar Berbatov: I'm expecting a Happy Christmas for Manchester United

United have the perfect run of games for the new manager, with the games they have coming up they can take control of things and take charge on the pitch. All respect to the teams they are facing in the next six matches but they are small teams compared to United and the club have to take them seriously and not underestimate them.

It looks like a great run of games but it can easily be a nightmare because everybody tries to play 100% against United and everyone knows that the last couple of years haven't been the best for the club and consistency has been an issue.

United can rack up the wins

If the players and manager take this run of games seriously, and they know that if they can be consistent during this period then they can climb the table. I expect to see United rack up the wins to be honest and it is very possible, but only if they don't underestimate their opponents.

The job of the manager during this time is enormous, he has to control things, change the team around and rotate so that he has fresh and happy players given the amount of matches.

I don't care how they get the wins, 1-0 is still three points, they have a job to do in these next six games, go out there and give the fans a good Christmas (Man Utd are 1.865/6 in the Top 4 Finish market)

Too early to judge Rangnick, but I like what I've seen so far

Taking into consideration the circumstances, it's been a good start for Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. It was great to see a lot of young players represent the club in the Champions League, I'm sure that was a great experience for them, it is also a great way for Rangnick to get to know the ins and outs of the club too.

I'm sure he has been speaking to the academy staff and Darren Fletcher and it was a great moment for the young players to show the new manager what they can do against a good team. I hope they take that experience and run with it.

I hope that it is going to continue in this way and when the young players take their opportunity they are kept in mind and more opportunities are given to let them to shine and to get them involved on the match day. It has always been the United way to bring through young players, and it's good to Rangnick pick up on that. The DNA of the United team is so important and I'm sure that he knows that.

Overall, it's been a positive start for him but it's still too early to make a judgement on how things are going to go.

Greenwood can continue to grow under Rangnick

It's great to see Mason Greenwood back on the scoresheet, it was a difficult goal to score and required imagination, good positioning and quick thinking. So, it was a great moment for him to score a goal like that in front of the new manager. I always admired and loved scoring goals like that, I love seeing players coming up with that imagination.

Rangnick is right, Greenwood is a special talent and it's really pleasing to see him take his chances.

He is a big part of the first team and I hope he gets more chances to shine under Rangnick, it's down to him to prove that he deserves a starting place because he has that quality, the talent is there. Rangnick will be very keen on discipline and Greenwood will have to work hard, but hopefully he can continue to grow under his guidance.

Even though he could be more physical, I think Greenwood is doing great so far. He is a clever player, he knows when to get into challenges, when to push defenders hard in the one on ones, when to shoot and his left foot is so strong - most of the time he is hitting the target. While he is working on his physique he is still a clever player and he knows how to get the best out of himself even though he is up against really strong defenders.

Rangnick clearly likes him and that will play in his favour, but I hope it isn't going to make him complacent, he needs to work even harder and prove that the manager isn't wrong and that he deserves his place in the team. It's always been like this at United and if you work hard and earn your place it will be given to you.