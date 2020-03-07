To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chelsea v Everton: Carlo to enjoy Blues reunion

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti
Can Carlo Ancelotti frustrate his old side Chelsea?
Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti is returning to Stamford Bridge, and Kevin Hatchard believes his Everton side can avoid defeat.

"Chelsea have won just three of their last eight home games in the league, and they have an astonishing injury list."

Lay Chelsea at [1.9]

Chelsea v Everton
Sunday 08 March, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports

Overloaded Chelsea feeling the burn

It takes some doing to beat champions-elect Liverpool in any competition, so Chelsea will take great heart from their FA Cup victory in midweek, even if it was against a Reds side that wasn't at full strength. What the win does do is keep Chelsea fighting on three fronts, and one wonders what effect that is having on the squad's fitness.

Mateo Kovacic picked up an Achilles injury against Liverpool, Jorginho is suspended and N'Golo Kante is still out. Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered a setback in his recovery, while Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are still short of match fitness. Tammy Abraham is still struggling with an ankle issue.

Chelsea's Premier League home form is hardly inspiring. The Blues have won just three of their last eight top-flight games at Stamford Bridge, and overall in the PL, they have taken maximum points from just two of the last eight. Last weekend at Bournemouth, they had to twice come from behind to grab a point. The recent 3-0 home defeat to a rampant Bayern Munich in the Champions League shows that Frank Lamaprd's side are still short of the top level.

Carletto's way is yielding results

It hasn't taken long for Carlo Ancelotti to stamp his mark on Everton, and having looked like listless also-rans under Marco Silva, the Toffees are now genuine contenders to qualify for continental competition. The humiliating FA Cup exit against a severely weakened Liverpool seems to have provided a handy nadir to bounce upwards from, and since that painful evening at Anfield, Everton have lost just once in seven games.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the poster boy for the revival, having produced the form of his life. The 22-year-old has banged in five goals in his last six games, and is being talked about as a late contender for England's EURO 2020 squad. He has been rewarded with a new contract, which ties him to the club until 2025.

Last weekend, Everton were one disputed goal away from beating Manchester United, they lost 3-2 at Arsenal in a game they should really have got something from, and earlier this season they drew against Arsenal and Manchester United, and beat Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park. A trip to Stamford Bridge certainly won't intimidate EFC.

Seamus Coleman is out injured, but fellow full-back Lucas Digne has been passed fit. Midfielders Morgan Schneiderlin and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are still sidelined.

Injury-hit Chelsea too short for the win

Chelsea are too short here at [1.9] against a resurgent Everton. Injuries are taking their toll, and there are defensive gaps that the likes of Richarlison and Calvert-Lewis can exploit.

Everton are tougher to beat these days under Ancelotti, and I'll lay the hosts.

Goals on the cards

Three of Chelsea's last five league games have ended 2-2, and six of their last nine have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

Everton have gone goal-crazy, with an Over 2.5 Goals bet successful in six of their last nine PL matches.

Over 2.5 Goals is probably priced about right here at [1.74].

Striker can Dom-inate defences

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on terrific form, and I think he'll get chances to score here. I'll happily back him to score at any time at [2.86].

Kevin Hatchard Premier League 2019-20 P/L

Points Staked: 42
Points Returned: 25.93
P/L: -16.07 points

Recommended bets

Lay Chelsea at [1.9]
Back Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score at [2.86]

English Premier League: Chelsea v Everton (To Score)

Sunday 8 March, 2.00pm

Tammy Abraham
Olivier Giroud
Michy Batshuayi
Pedro
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Marcos Alonso
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Mason Mount
Willian
Billy Gilmour
Ngolo Kante
Ross Barkley
Antonio Rudiger
Mateo Kovacic
Cesar Azpilicueta
Emerson
Reece James
Kurt Zouma
Fikayo Tomori
Andreas Christensen
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Richarlison
Moise Kean
Oumar Niasse
Bernard
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Alex Iwobi
Theo Walcott
Yerry Mina
Andre Gomes
Lucas Digne
Leighton Baines
Tom Davies
Fabian Delph
Michael Keane
Djibril Sidibe
Mason Holgate
Cuco Martina
English Premier League: Chelsea v Everton (Match Odds)

Sunday 8 March, 2.00pm

Chelsea
Everton
The Draw
Kevin Hatchard,

