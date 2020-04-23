Chelsea Transfers: Odds slashed on Coutinho joining Blues

Philipe Coutinho is 5/6 to join Chelsea after he was heavily backed to swap Barcelona for west London this summer.

The Brazilian failed to impress at the Nou Camp after moving there from Liverpool in a deal potentially work £142m. He has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich but has failed to reignite his career there too.

He enjoyed five brilliant years at Liverpool and is believed to be keen to move back to the Premier League with a host of other clubs reportedly interested.

Star connected with host of clubs

Tottenham are 4/1 to land the Brazilian and a return to Anfield is 6/1 even though Liverpool have made great sides since his departure.

Would Jurgen Klopp really want to disrupt his attack by bringing in a player who's already turned his back on the club? Liverpool have won the Champions League since the Brazilian left - something he has failed to do at Barca and Bayern.

A move to Manchester United can be backed at 15/2, although their priority is believed to be the signing of Jadon Sancho. A move to Leicester is 9/1 while Arsenal are 14/1 to bring him to the Emirates.

Brazil legend says Coutinho could thrive at Chelsea

Still only 27, Coutinho still has a lot to offer at the highest level and Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo believes his countryman could benefit from moving to Stamford Bridge.

He said: "He will move to a big club and to a country and competition he knows well where he had his best years so far, so if that transfer really happens, I'm sure he will have a good chance of seeing things improve for him in the future."