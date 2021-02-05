Burnley v Brighton: Backing the draw looks sensible at Turf Moor

Burnley v Brighton

Saturday 6th February, kickoff 15:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Up and down for Clarets

The Clarets dropped to 16th following the recent 2-0 loss to in-form Manchester City, leaving the club eight points above the relegation zone - but Burnley fans knew their fate beforehand with their dreadful record against any of the "Big Six". Their record for that now stands at 1-27.

It's slightly up and down at the moment for Sean Dyche, as the 3-2 Turf Moor victory against Aston Villa was their third win in the space of seven days. A strange game to boot; as Villa had the chances to kill off the match in the first-half, while Burnley improved their mentality and quality in the second.

Nick Pope had a splendid 90 minutes too with several key stops.

Albion on the charge following big wins

I picked a bad time to go against Brighton in the fixture v Tottenham. I cited bad value then for the Seagulls who, in my view, tend to be a bit overrated in terms of price against games won.

Lo and behold then, they peel off victories against the north Londoners and Liverpool. Not a bad return.

Their Wednesday night success at Anfield was a perfect Brighton performance. Controlled and disciplined was how the BBC described it, while Graham Potter praised his team's courage, quality and togetherness.

That's now four consecutive clean sheets for Potter and they limited the Premier League champions to just one shot on target at Anfield. What a good team they are.

Match Odds

This is a very difficult one as once again we are presented with a Brighton price that looks perhaps a bit too short. The counter-argument is they could be good value considering their recent two victories against better sides, but the 2.35/4 just looks a little skinny.

I recognise Potter's men are better on the road with a large chunk of their points collected away from the Amex, but in the long run, I don't think backing Brighton at around 6/4 every game away is a good tactic.

I quite like the Draw outright at 3.259/4.

Burnley will see this game as more realistic with a chance for a point, and Brighton have drawn nine of their 22 matches this term. It is most certainly worth keeping an eye on the team news for the hosts as both Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both missed the Manchester City game - and the pair are key men for Dyche.

Brighton's forte is the clean sheet

This match absolutely screams Under 2.5 all the way. Brighton's four consecutive clean sheets is no mean feat at all considering they've also faced Leeds in that run. Therefore the 1.68/13 price is hardly the shock of a lifetime. If we marry that to Burnley's 13 goals this term in the top flight - a total that makes them the lowest scorers in the division.

The Villa result is a bit of a curveball with the Under market in mind, as previously Burnley had scored just five times in eight home matches.

Playing the Draw and the Under 2.5 on the Same Game Multi pays out 3.24 on the Sportsbook.