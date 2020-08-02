Next Bournemouth Manager Betting: Tindall odds-on after Howe quits relegated Cherries

Jason Tindall is the early 2/5 favourite to become the Next Permanent Bournemouth Manager following Eddie Howe's resignation late on Saturday night.

Howe's departure comes after the 42-year-old failed to keep the Cherries in the Premier League, despite a 3-1 at Everton on the final day of the season.

Bournemouth assistant manager Tindall has been Howe's right-hand man since 2008 in two spells at Dean Court as well as an 18-month spell at Burnley, but is now strongly fancied to become the Cherries' new boss.

The right time for a change

Howe's departure brings to an end his relationship with the south coast club that stretches back to 1994 when he joined Bournemouth as a 17-yer-old youth player, going on to make more than 250 appearances for the first team.

During his two spells as manager of the club Howe guided Bournemouth from League Two, including three promotions in six seasons, to an established Premier League outfit. But having lost 22 of their 38 games this season, the Cherries were relegated to the Championship for the first time since 2015.

Following his decision to leave by mutual consent on Saturday evening, Howe said in an open letter to fans, "Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager, this decision - made together with the club - is one of the hardest I've ever had to make."

"However, although the affection and love I have for this football club will always remain, we collectively feel that now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction.

"Bournemouth will always be in my heart, but I firmly believe now is the right time for the club to have a change."

Big names linked with Cherries hot seat

With Tindall a warm 2/5 favourite to take over the reigns it means some big prices are on offer about other managers if you believe Bournemouth will look beyond Tindall.

Former Bristol City boss Lee Johnson, a young manager in the same mould as Howe, is the current 11/2 second favourite, just ahead of former Brighton boss Chris Hughton at 15/2, and Paul Cook at 8/1, who has just resigned from Wigan following the club's relegation to League One after receiving at 12-point deduction for going into administration.

At 11/1 there would arguably be no bigger fairy tale story than Harry Redknapp returning to the club where he started his managerial career almost 40 years ago.

Redknapp's last managerial job was a short stint at Birmingham that ended in him being sacked following five straight league defeats at the start of the 2017/18 season. Following his sacking Redknapp said that there was "every chance" his role as Birmingham boss would be his last managerial job.

However, as we've seen with 71-year-old Neil Warnock recently joining Middlesbrough despite his many claims that he'd effectively 'retired', 73-year-old Redknapp returning to Bournemouth would hardly be the biggest surprise in football.