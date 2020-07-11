Bournemouth v Leicester: Foxes to deepen Cherries' relegation fears

Bournemouth v Leicester

Sunday, 19:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Howe running out of time to keep Cherries up

Bournemouth are in desperate trouble with the team facing relegation unless they can produce an unlikely turnaround in their last four games. Eddie Howe's side were struggling heading into the restart and miserable defeats to Crystal Palace and Newcastle only deepened their plight. The Cherries produced an improved showing at Manchester United last weekend, taking an early lead, but their porous defence was still overwhelmed in the 5-2 defeat.

Their dreadful run of five successive Premier League defeats was ended on Thursday after drawing 0-0 at home to Tottenham. It was their first clean sheet in the competition since December but it could have been even better for Bournemouth as Callum Wilson's late overhead kick was disallowed for a handball by Josh King. It was an encouraging effort but the Cherries badly need victories with time against them.

Leicester in race for Champions League spot

Leicester have looked on course for a Champions League place for much of this season although Brendan Rodgers' team have offered the chasing pack hope over the last month. The Foxes stumbled following the resumption in action, taking only two points from three games but allayed any fears of an extended slump with a 3-0 home win against Crystal Palace.

It was a landmark moment for Jamie Vardy with the prolific striker scoring his 100th Premier League goal. Leicester claimed a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Tuesday with Vardy again on target, scoring an 84th minute equaliser at the Emirates. Fourth-placed Leicester look likely to finish inside the top five which could secure Champions League football assuming Manchester City's ban from Uefa is upheld.

Bournemouth big outsiders to claim crucial win

Bournemouth are [5.4] outsiders for this weekend's match and it is easy to see why after their struggles this season. The Cherries have gone nine matches without a victory and their last win came against Aston Villa - a side one place below them. Third bottom Bournemouth did offer an improvement against Spurs but their opponents were abject and it is likely to be a much tougher proposition on Sunday.

Leicester are [1.76] favourites and this is a fair reflection on the two teams' results throughout this season. The Foxes defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in August although it is worth noting they have failed to win on their last four trips to the Vitality Stadium. The visitors appear to have come through their sticky spell and will fancy their chances of an eighth away victory of the campaign.

The draw is trading at [4.0] and this is a result which would suit neither team. Bournemouth have to start winning games while a relentless Manchester United side have moved within a point of fourth-placed Leicester. A stalemate does not really appeal for this match and the Foxes are the right price for a win which would could go a long way to sealing Bournemouth's fate.

Vardy to punish struggling hosts

Vardy leads the way as the league's top scorer with 22 goals and the potent finisher looks worth backing to find the net this weekend. After a quiet spell, Vardy reached his personal milestone against Crystal Palace and has scored three times in Leicester's last two games. It would be no surprise if Vardy finishes the season with a flourish to clinch the Golden Boot.

Bournemouth will not be looking forward to facing the Leicester striker this weekend with Vardy scoring twice against them earlier in the season. He has three goals in his last two appearances against the Cherries. Backing Vardy to score, with Leicester either winning or drawing, enhances the odds to [2.12] and looks a likely outcome.

Opta Stat

Leicester are winless in their last six Premier League away games, alternating between defeat and a draw since a 3-0 win at Newcastle in January.

