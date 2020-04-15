Arsenal: Barcelona favourites to sign Aubameyang despite Real Madrid interest

Barcelona can be backed at 15/8 on the Betfair Sportsbook in the Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to sign for before 1 September 2020 market following reports that Arsenal are set to cash in on their captain, who is out of contract at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Catalan giants head the market despite rumoured interest from both Real Madrid (4/1) and Manchester United (9/2).

Aubameyang was the Premier League's joint top goalscorer last term and is in a good position to claim similar honours when the current season restarts having bagged 17 league goals during the 2019/20 campaign, two behind Leciester's Jamie Vardy.

Gunners keen to avoid another 'leave for free' situation

At 30-year-old Aubameyang is arguably at the peak of his career and with the likes of Barcelona and United expected to be in the market for a top class striker during the summer the Gabon international is unlikely to pass up on the chance of moving to one of Europe's elite clubs.

And with just 12 months of his contract remaining, Aubameyang is not expected to be priced out of a move by Arsenal who will want to avoid another situation where one of their star players leaves for free when his contract is up.

PSG are 6/1 to sign the former Borussia Dortmund striker before 1 September, while the chances of him staying in England should United fail to sign him look slim, with Liverpool and Man City available to back at 16/1 and 20/1 respectively.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "Reports this week suggest Arsenal's captain, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang could be leaving the club, with some of Europe's elite sides expressing their interest. Although it is rumoured that Real Madrid have taken a keen interest, the punters can't see past Barcelona being the striker's next club, with the Catalan side the 15/8 favourites, while Zidane's team are 4/1 to sign him.

"Arsenal's Premier League rivals, Manchester United are also in with a shout to sign the Gabon international according to the punters and they are currently third favourites to sign him at 9/2."

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to sign for before 1 September 2020

Barcelona - 15/8

Real Madrid - 4/1

Manchester United - 9/2

PSG - 6/1

Liverpool - 16/1

Manchester City - 20/1

Bayern Munich - 25/1

Dortmund - 33/1

Chelsea - 40/1

Tottenham - 50/1

*Betfair Sportsbook prices correct as of 17:00 Wednesday 15 April