Arsenal v Leicester: Improving Gunners can keep Foxes at bay

Arsenal v Leicester

Tuesday July 7, 20:15

Sky Sports

Arsenal impress at Molineux

Arsenal secured their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday with arguably their most impressive result of Mikel Arteta's fledgling career as Gunners boss. The North London outfit produced a gritty collective performance to pick up a 2-0 triumph at Wolves thanks to goals from teenage starlet Bukayo Saka and substitute Alexandre Lacazette at Molineux.

Saka said he has had a "week I will remember my whole life" after he celebrated signing a new long-term contract by scoring the opener, a sweet, left-foot volley. Lacazette then capped a fine team display by turning on fellow substitute Joe Willock's pass and firing emphatically home with five minutes left. Arsenal now sit just three points behind Wolves.

The Gunners were resolute, determined and willing to trade in the physical exchanges, a quality Arteta was keen to pick up on post-match, saying: "When we had to suffer, the team enjoyed suffering together, which is massive for us. It was a massive win. We had two and a half days to prepare and they had a week. We played two games while they were training."

Leicester record overdue victory

Jamie Vardy scored twice on Saturday to take his Premier League goal tally to 101 as Leicester secured only their second league win in nine outings, beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at the KP. All the action came after what was a largely drab opening 45 minutes in which Justin James had struck the bar with a fierce drive for the hosts, but little else of note happened.

Brendan Rodgers' boys improved thereafter and were able to take advantage of what was a lacklustre effort from the visitors. Kelechi Iheanacho gave the Foxes the lead minutes after the interval, side-footing home a superb, low left-wing cross from Youri Tielemens before Vardy's second-half double ensured a cushy, overdue victory for City's European aspirations.

Rodgers was understandably pleased to pocket a first Premier League win since the restart, saying: "Since the lockdown we should have had a win but we hadn't up until now. When you have the mentality that you have had all season, not getting those results can affect your confidence. We are in a brilliant position, but we have to keep up the performance levels."

Grounds for Gunners' optimism

Arsenal have won each of their last 12 home Premier League encounters with Leicester dating back to 1995 and boast a barely-believable W20-D3-L0 return in home league fixtures with the Foxes since 1973. The Gunners were 3-1 victors in this match-up last season but were beaten 2-0 in the reverse contest at the KP back in November.

Arsenal [2.38] have grounds for optimism again. Only four sides have earned more Premier League points since Mikel Arteta took charge with defending champions Man City only two points better off than the Gunners in that 15-game sample (W7-D5-L3). However, arguably more importantly, the key ingredients of rigour and purpose have been imposed once more.

Leicester [3.20] had tabled only six triumphs in 18 outings across all competitions in 2020 - three of which came against Championship clubs in the FA Cup - before the Foxes dispatched Crystal Palace on Saturday. Victory was City's fifth in 16 league contests but Brendan Rodgers' men under fierce pressure in the battle for Champions League football.

Arsenal can keep Foxes at bay

Arsenal's matches under Mikel Arteta have averaged 2.60 Premier League goals, with seven of their 15 fixtures featuring Over 2.5 Goals [1.81] winners. The hosts have surprisingly kept six clean sheets in their last nine league outings and managed to get on the scoresheet in 13 of their overall 15 games since Arteta took over the reins before Christmas.

Leicester sit sixth in the away table (W7-D3-L6), although the lion's share of their points tally has been picked up against teams in seventh and below. The Foxes have collected W0-D4-L5 when taking on the top-six and returned W1-D2-L5 when travelling to sides above 12th - six of those eight encounters paid out for Both Teams To Score [1.66] backers.

Improving Arsenal should be capable of avoiding defeat at the Emirates and it may pay to keep the Gunners onside whilst also opposing a goal-heavy game. We can get Arsenal Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals at even-money on Betfair Sportsbook's Same Game Multi and that's a very fair price to support in Tuesday night's tricky tie.