</div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Patrice Evra's MD8 Predictions: United can get a point on derby day</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/joe-dyer/">Joe Dyer</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-30">30 September 2022</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Patrice Evra's MD8 Predictions: United can get a point on derby day", "name": "Patrice Evra's MD8 Predictions: United can get a point on derby day", "description": "Patrice Evra analyses all 10 Premier League fixtures in gameweek 9 with a score prediction in each, including an entertaining Manchester derby", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evras-md9-predictions-united-can-get-a-point-on-derby-day-300922-205.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evras-md9-predictions-united-can-get-a-point-on-derby-day-300922-205.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-30T17:30:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-30T18:08:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Evra seated 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Patrice Evra analyses all 10 Premier League fixtures in gameweek 9 with a score prediction in each, including an entertaining Manchester derby Arsenal v Spurs Scoreline Prediction: 1-1 Evra says: "This is a big one. Arsenal, people are saying they are title contenders and it's time for them to show it. There isn't a better chance than to show it against their enemy, Tottenham. Conte is a tactical genius and he will have a plan to spoil things for Arsenal. I can't see either of them winning this. I think it will be a tight game." Bournemouth v Brentford Scoreline Prediction: 2-2 Evra says: "This is a difficult one, both sides are in a similar poisition and they have had some good and bad results. I can see this one being a draw." Crystal Palace v Chelsea Scoreline Prediction: 1-2 Evra says: "Even if they drew in his first game, I really believe in Potter and think he can work well if he gets the time. Vieira is doing a great job at Palace and I enjoy seeing how he has got them playing. This will be a good game and I think Chelsea will nick it." Fulham v Newcastle Scoreline Prediction: 1-0 Evra says: "Mitrovic is on fire, he loves scoring goals. This is a difficult one to predict. I think coming off the back of the international break, Newcastle may suffer a little. I can see Fulham winning at home." Liverpool v Brighton Scoreline Prediction: 2-1 Evra says: "Brighton have just lost their manager and Liverpool at Anfield is never easy. I remember after the defeat against Napoli, Klopp said they have to reinvent themselves. The most difficult games always come after the international break. Brighton will be fresher but I think Liverpool will have enough in the end. Southampton v Everton Scoreline Prediction: 0-1 Evra says: "I think Frank Lampard and his team got so much confidence after drawing with Liverpool, that's helped them. I think Everton will get a much needed win on the road." West Ham v Wolves Scoreline Prediction: 2-0 Evra says: "I feel David Moyes is under pressure at the moment, and at home this is the kind of game that West Ham can't even afford to draw. They have to get the win in this one and I think they will. Moyes can get them motivated." Man City v Man Utd Scoreline Prediction: 2-2 Evra says: "I think we will see goals in this one. Ten Hag will want to impress the United fans. Winning a derby can give you a lot of credit. Guardiola will always want to destroy United. I expect a very good game, a really good derby and I expect Haaland to show himself, to make a statement that he is the best striker in the world. I expect Martinez and Varane to be up for the battle. It's 50/50 for me." Leeds v Aston Villa Scoreline Prediction: 1-2 Evra says: "Aston Villa got a much-needed win last time out. Steven Gerrard will want to build up momentum and, more importantly, consistency. I think Villa will surprise a few people and get a result away at Leeds." Leicester v Nottingham Forest Scoreline Prediction: 0-1 Evra says: "The international break will have given Leicester and Brendan Rodgers some time to get back together, talk face to face. I feel like the players aren't behind the manager. Something is broke and they need to reinvent themselves. Forest have nothing to lose in this one. I think they will be enthusiastic and they will see this as a game that they can win." Arsenal, people are saying they are title contenders and it's time for them to show it. There isn't a better chance than to show it against their enemy, Tottenham. Conte is a tactical genius and he will have a plan to spoil things for Arsenal. I can't see either of them winning this. I think it will be a tight game."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Bournemouth v Brentford</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 2-2</h4> </div><p><strong>Evra says: </strong></p><p>"This is a difficult one, both sides are in a similar poisition and they have had some good and bad results. I can see this one being a draw."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Crystal Palace v Chelsea</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 1-2</h4> <ul class="button_group"> <li> </ul> </div><p><strong>Evra says:</strong></p><p>"Even if they drew in his first game, I really believe in Potter and think he can work well if he gets the time. Vieira is doing a great job at Palace and I enjoy seeing how he has got them playing. This will be a good game and I think Chelsea will nick it."</p><p style="margin: 0cm; vertical-align: baseline;"></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Fulham v Newcastle</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 1-0</h4> <ul class="button_group"> <li><span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"> </span></li> </ul> </div><p><strong>Evra says:</strong></p><p>"Mitrovic is on fire, he loves scoring goals. This is a difficult one to predict. I think coming off the back of the international break, Newcastle may suffer a little. I can see Fulham winning at home."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Liverpool v Brighton</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 2-1</h4> <ul class="button_group"> <li> </ul> </div><p><strong>Evra says: </strong></p><p>"Brighton have just lost their manager and Liverpool at Anfield is never easy. I remember after the defeat against Napoli, Klopp said they have to reinvent themselves. The most difficult games always come after the international break. Brighton will be fresher but I think Liverpool will have enough in the end.<span style="font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: 'Noto Sans',sans-serif; color: #262626;"> <p></p></span></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Southampton v Everton</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 0-1</h4> <ul class="button_group"> <li> </ul> </div><p><strong>Evra says: </strong></p><p>"I think Frank Lampard and his team got so much confidence after drawing with Liverpool, that's helped them. I think Everton will get a much needed win on the road."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>West Ham v Wolves</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 2-0</h4> <ul class="button_group"> <li> </ul> </div><p><strong>Evra says: </strong></p><p>"I feel David Moyes is under pressure at the moment, and at home this is the kind of game that West Ham can't even afford to draw. They have to get the win in this one and I think they will. Moyes can get them motivated."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Man City v Man Utd</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 2-2</h4> </div><h4><strong style="background-color: #fbfbfb;">Evra says:</strong><span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"> </span></h4><p>"I think we will see goals in this one. Ten Hag will want to impress the United fans. Winning a derby can give you a lot of credit. Guardiola will always want to destroy United. I expect a very good game, a really good derby and I expect Haaland to show himself, to make a statement that he is the best striker in the world. I expect Martinez and Varane to be up for the battle. It's 50/50 for me."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Leeds v Aston Villa</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 1-2</h4> <ul class="button_group"> <li> </ul> </div><p><strong>Evra says: </strong></p><p>"Aston Villa got a much-needed win last time out. Steven Gerrard will want to build up momentum and, more importantly, consistency. I think Villa will surprise a few people and get a result away at Leeds."</p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Leicester v Nottingham Forest</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction: 0-1</h4> <ul class="button_group"> <li> </ul> </div><p><strong>Evra says: </strong></p><p>"The international break will have given Leicester and Brendan Rodgers some time to get back together, talk face to face. I feel like the players aren't behind the manager. Something is broke and they need to reinvent themselves. Forest have nothing to lose in this one. I think they will be enthusiastic and they will see this as a game that they can win."</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208</h2> <iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1353451639&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"><div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast" title="Betfair Betting Podcast" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Betfair Betting Podcast</a> · <a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/who-edges-the-nld-football-only-bettor-episode-208" title="Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208</a></div>
