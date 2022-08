Patrice Evra's Insight

I'm not surprised to see that Spurs have had a good start to the season. People used to laugh about Spurs, and they won't laugh anymore because of Antonio Conte. Why do you think Harry Kane has stayed there? You can see the progress they are making.

Even if last time out they didn't deserve to get a point against Chelsea, they have that mentality to never give up. For them to score in the 96th minute doesn't surprise me.

Conte will be so disappointed with their performance last time out and he will be making sure they do everything to win at home.

There's a lot of talk about the other strikers in the Premier League at the moment but Harry Kane is still Harry Kane and scoring late on is a massive boost.

It's like when you get new toys, you forget your old ones, that's the same with the Premier League. But I'm sure he will show that the old toys are more important than the new ones.

I won't be surprised to see him score as many goals as he did last season.

Wolves have only taken one point so far from their two matches and they look like they need a bit more time to get going. I can only see Spurs winning this one.

The Betfair Insight - Alex Boyes, Football Editor

As Patrice said, Wolves arrive here in poor form. Bruno Lage's men are currently winless in their last nine Premier League matches going back to last season (D3 L6) and have so far netted just one goal from their opening two matches.

Indeed, they also managed just one shot on target in their daw with Fulham last week, and that came as early as the 4th minute.

With such a recent record, the last thing you'd want to come up against is an Antonio Conte side who have lost just one of their last 13 top-flight matches (W9 D3).

The only hope I can offer Wolves fans is that since their promotion back to the Premier League in 2018, they've won more often at Spurs (3) than any other away side, including a 2-0 win at this ground in February last season.

However, Harry Kane's late goal at Stamford Bridge must've felt like victory for Tottenham and I can only sense how buoyed they will feel coming into this one.

Son Heung-Min is still looking for his opening goal of the season - though has scored more times than any other Premier League player in 2022 (15), whilst Harry Kane is one more goal away from becoming the outright top scorer for one side in Premier League history.

He's currently level with Sergio Aguero (for Man City) on 184 each.

I fancy him to score first on Saturday which will be their 1000th home Premier League goal. After all, Kane is a man for the milestones.

