When I was playing for West Ham, and we were preparing for a match against Manchester United, my teammates were happy. They couldn't wait. They were training so hard that week because West Ham loved to play against United. They want to beat United.

I remember, we were playing United in 2018 and the players were so confident in the build-up. We won that match 3-1.

Moyes wants to prove United wrong

David Moyes doesn't forget that United sacked him after less than a season in charge.

Every time he faces them it's an opportunity for him to show them that he's a good manager. I don't think he needs to prove himself any more to United because he's at West Ham and he's done well there. But in the back of his mind he'll want to make sure that the players are really prepared for this one and that they enjoy it.

Both teams have put bad starts behind them

Both sides are really similar in the sense that they struggled at the start of the season and now they are playing better. Nobody expected United's start to the season, it was chaos. I couldn't believe the way West Ham started either, they were losing games and Moyes had to wait four games until the first win.

You could see the frustration, but now I feel both teams have found their way to win again and also to be confident and trusting of the process. They know that with hard work they will get something, they know they are good but they have to fight in every game.

West Ham love to fight in every game. I remember when I was there they were trying to stay in the Premier League and the players were chilling, they weren't stressed, they loved those games. Maybe against Liverpool they would lose but against sides around them they would make sure that they'd win.

Casemiro v Rice will be great battle

I loved Declan Rice so much when I was at West Ham, he's so humble and he was always asking for advice. Look at the player he has become.

It's going to be a massive battle between him and Casemiro, and I'm excited to see the young, promising talent against experience. We will see if Rice has learnt to play against big players at the highest level. It will be a big test for him.

Against United, West Ham will play with no fear and I think it will be an explosive match.

Hammers to hold United

It's difficult to predict the outcome of this match at Old Trafford because when West Ham play against United they have nothing to lose. If United aren't playing with the right spirit and fighting for every ball they could easily lose this game.

I can see this one being a draw, I know United need the three points after that good comeback against Chelsea, but West Ham are dangerous and I can't say United will beat them easily. They will make it a tough match.

The Betfair Insight - Max Liu

United's resurgence in the past month has been built on solid defence. They have conceded just one goal in their last five in all competitions. That run included matches against Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle. In fact, the one goal they conceded was Jorgihno's penalty last Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham have struggled in attack and scored a mere 11 in the league this term. But United have hardly hit the goalscoring heights either, with one of the least impressive goals for (16) columns in the top-half of the table.

Anthony Martial's fitness problems, the waning powers of Cristiano Ronaldo and question marks over Marcus Rashford's finishing are all factors in United's poor performance up front. They have only scored more than two in the league twice this season - hitting three in the win against Arsenal and in the 6-3 humbling at Manchester City.

For all these reasons - and the fact that both teams played in Europe on Thursday and may be tired - we could see a low-scoring match this Sunday.

Patrice makes a strong case for the draw and I can see the visitors containing the hosts for much of the match. West Ham have a poor record at Old Trafford in the league, though, so my money would be on Man Utd Double Chance and Under 2.5 goals at just over even odds.