Reds legend Patrice wants them to play with style

Praises Ten Hag for team's progress

Predicts United win at Stamford Bridge

Patrice Evra's insight

It's important for Man United to send out a message in every game. It all depends on whether they start the game the same way that they did against Tottenham or if they are going to start the game as they did against Man City.

Chelsea are the favourites but Man United have to go to Stamford Bridge and just play the Man United way, it's important that they never give up.

If Man United beat Chelsea the fans will realise that they can win against the big teams but the most difficult games aren't against Chelsea, they're the games against Southampton and Brentford.

I hope to see the same manner and style of play, no matter what the result may be and I'll be happy.

Ten Hag has got Utd moving in right direction

That's a good question. I think every game for United now is a must-win. It's all about the way United play because you can lose a game but if you play well then it's not a big deal because it's a learning process.

I want to thank Erik ten Hag because I didn't expect the team to play the way they are and if we win, then we've hit the jackpot. I don't forget that this team is in a learning process.

United can win at Stamford Bridge

This game will be exciting. We've got two great managers and I see it being a really open game because they're both in very similar situations.

When Thomas Tuchel was at Chelsea everyone was saying that their season was becoming a disaster but with Graham Potter you can see it's a learning process for them. You can see that both Man United and Chelsea want to get back to the top but they have to be patient.

Ten Hag is used to the Premier League now and Chelsea are a different team under Graham Potter so it's a difficult game to predict, but I'll go for a Man United win.

The Betfair Insight - Max Liu

The 2-0 win over Tottenham in midweek was proably United's best performance yet under Ten Hag. It may not have been as cathartic as the 2-1 victory over Liverpool, or as thrilling as the 3-1 win against Arsenal, but as a performance of sustained intensity from start to finish it was top notch.

Chelsea come into this as favourites, as you'd expect at Stamford Bridge, but their 0-0 draw with Brentford may have inflated the Blues' price to the current 2.186/5.

Ten Hag has banished Cristiano Ronaldo from the United squad for this trip to Stamford Bridge so it will be interesting to see if there is a togetherness about them as they pursue a famous away win at 3.711/4.

Reds' backers will be put off by knowing that their best performances this season have all been at Old Trafford.

This fixture ended 1-1 last year (Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by interim boss Michael Carrick). But United have won just two of their last 20 Premier League away games against Chelsea. But it's worth noting that no Premier League fixture has been drawn as often as Chelsea against Manchester United.

United have won three of their last four on the road in the Premier League - the exception being the 6-3 humbling at Man City. Of course, Graham Potter beat United on the opening day with Brighton.

Under Potter, the Blues are defending well and have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League. For me, everything points to a low-scoring game and the draw is the appealing option.