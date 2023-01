Find out what Patrice told RVP about Arsenal

The name of the club, Manchester United, will play on the minds of the Arsenal players.

I remember when Robin van Persie signed for United and before the game against Arsenal he said to me: "Come on Patrice, we need to win today."

I said to Robin: "Don't worry, we've got this."

I respect Arsenal so much but, back when I was playing for United, we traumatised them.

Gunners will see beating United as decisive

If Arsenal win on Sunday, they will say to themselves: "We are 100% going to win the league." The players will feel it, I know.

Arsenal winning the title would be so important for the Premier League. But don't get me wrong, if United can win it, I will be over the moon.

I see an opportunity in this match for United. I know we can hurt Arsenal on the counter-attack, as we did earlier in the season at Old Trafford.

I can see a game where Arsenal dominate and suddenly United get a goal and people will say that Arsenal didn't deserve to lose. I don't care if that's the case. I want United to be ugly and win games. That's what we're doing.

United's forwards can hurt Arsenal

I'm confident, I know we can hurt them, but the way Arsenal control games cane make it tough for any team.

I just hope they take their chances. If United get one chance, I know they are going to be killers.

Erik ten Hag will be telling them to get that one opportunity and score, if you miss then you miss the chance to win the game.

United can create a surprise. They won against City but they didn't control the game. It's not like they outplayed City.

Arsenal outplayed Tottenham. United dominated against Tottenham but they didn't give them a proper lesson like Arsenal did. I

hope United win but I think this game will be a draw.

Patrice's Prediction: 2-2

The Betfair Expert - Dan Cutts, Sports News Editor at The Sun

Arsenal will be going into this game feeling confident, especially with Casemiro missing for United.

The Premier League leaders should be going into every game confident now because they haven't really been tested much and every big game they have had, apart from playing United at Old Trafford, they have played well. They have no reason to be nervous going into this one.

United are the only team to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this season away from home. The Red Devils did a bit of a job on Arsenal in that game. Mikel Arteta's side had a goal ruled out which should have stood and they even came out afterwards to say VAR got it wrong. Aside from that, United played well.

Since then, Arsenal have performed strongly against Chelsea away, Liverpool at home and Spurs away, so I don't think they will be too worried going into this one.

Arsenal were a little naive at Old Trafford. They were also missing Thomas Partey that day, and he has been a sensation all season, so he was a big loss. Albert Sambi Lokonga is a young player and he isn't at the same level as Partey. They were far too open and all of the United goals were on the break. Arsenal looked like a young team still finding their feet and still making mistakes.

They look to have learned a lot from that match at Old Trafford and have a good understanding of when they should be going forward and when they need to sit back.

The match against Spurs was a great example. Arsenal went 2-0 up and in the second-half they played a totally different way, which let Spurs create chances. But the Gunners' game plan was to shut up shop, see it out and possibly hit them on the break. Whereas, against United earlier in the season, Arsenal continued to go at them, pressing forward and got hit on the break themselves.

Attacking teams will produce goals

Arsenal v United is always a good game and there are often goals. Both teams like to attack and this season Arsenal have been an exciting side that like to get the ball forward. They look sharp with their passing.

They're similar but different to City, in that they like to have control of games but they're a bit more progressive, getting the ball forward quicker. If they only have 30% of the ball then they're ok with that.

I expect United will have a lot more of the ball on Sunday. Arsenal will start fast, like they have been doing, but I can see United getting into it as the game goes on and they will look to control the game. I think there will be goals in this one.

Saka v Shaw is key battle

Arsenal's biggest attacking threat right now is Bukayo Saka, he's scored in his last two league games against United and I can see him having another good game on Sunday.

Against Spurs, him and Odegaard were sensational. Saka up against Ryan Sessegnon was an absolute mismatch.

Luke Shaw is playing out of his skin at the moment and although he's impressed at centre-back I can see him starting at left-back. I can see Saka v Shaw being the key battle in the game.

Tyrell Malacia is a good young player, but he can be quite rash, Saka has got quick feet and is very clever one on one, so if Ten Hag sticks with Malacia at left-back, I can see him getting into trouble and going into the ref's book.

In the Manchester derby, Malacia committed four fouls and I don't know how he didn't get booked. I can see Saka looking to keep running and running at him if he does play, but that's why I think they will put Shaw there for his experience.

With Casemiro missing, it could give Odegaard more space to be influential, but I can see United putting Fred on him, like they did for Kevin De Bruyne, and the Brazillian was successful in keeping the Belgian quiet.

However, Odegaard is one of the most in-form players in the league at the moment and he'll look to capitalise on any lack of discipline that gives him room in midfield.

I can see this being a high-scoring game and I think Arsenal will want to get back at United after that match at Old Trafford, I can see tensions running high in this one and I expect the ref to have a busy afternoon.

Dan's Prediction: 3-2