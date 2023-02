Step by step United are getting back to their old selves

I'm pleased, I'm happy for all the United fans and for all the players, but I'm most happy for Ten Hag because I think while he won't want to take any credit, that man deserves silverware in his first season.

The club needs that, this is the culture, this is the DNA of Man United, winning silverware every season. You know in Ferguson's time we would start the season thinking of winning four trophies every year. That was the goal every year.

Winning trophies is in United's DNA. So, that's why for me to see them back, I'm pleased because I feel like the club is back where it belongs.

It doesn't matter if it's the League Cup or FA Cup, we need silverware because that's what United were used to doing for so many years.

It's been a long time that we haven't won a trophy and there are a lot of players that are new to this club and it's really important for them to taste the silverware because when you taste it you want it more.

Like we say in France: 'ton appetit!' You want to eat more and that's why I think those players, they deserve the silverware but also Ten Hag will have more credit with his players because they will follow him because he's leading them to trophies.

Any player that joins the club, they want to win trophies, so it is massive.

But getting to the Carabao Cup final is just one step. So, congratulations to the team, but you know, I've been on the losing end of a lot of finals and what's the point of being in the finals when you lose them?

Trophies are what it's all about

That's why I signed for United and that's why I want players to sign for United. Not for the fame, not for the money, but for having that culture of winning trophies.

Players would sign for Manchester City or Liverpool because they knew they were going to win a trophy, the Champions League or the Premier League, this was what it was like for United back in the day and I just feel like now, step by step we're closing the gap. We're not there yet but if we win I can say it's one step forward and then what's the next trophy?

Maybe the next trophy will be the FA Cup after the FA Cup maybe will be the Premier League, but we need to start at some point because don't forget Van Gaal won the FA Cup but after he didn't build on that, Mourinho won the Europa League but he didn't build on it. I think Ten Hag will keep United carrying on. In Ten Hag we trust, but we do need to give him time too.

I don't want to put any pressure on them because I'm really satisfied with the discipline and what I see from United at the moment.

Players can step up for irreplaceable Eriksen

I've been impressed with Eriksen. When he was still playing for Tottenham I remember he was a player who Ferguson liked so much.

His cleverness, his technique is just amazing and of course we can't talk about Eriksen without thinking about what happened in the Euros, I thought that would be the end of his career.

Ending his contract with Inter and coming back in in the Premier League with Brentford and then he comes and plays for Man United at this level, I think we should give him so much credit.

His injury is a massive blow for United because when I watch United the two creative players are Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

It's definitely going to be tough for United, especially when they want to be in possession of the ball.

Eriksen is the one that will give you that magic pass, he adds that quality and no other player has that same quality.

I'm sure players like Fernandes will make sure they fill that empty space left by Eriksen, but of course we're gonna miss him.

He's irreplaceable, but I think we've got players to definitely cover.

Sabitzer is quality and Ten Hag will know him

Even if he hasn't played in a United shirt, Marcel Sabitzer's work rate is quite impressive, he's got stamina and what I love about this player, he sores goals from outside of the box.

He scored some great goals for Leipzig, and of course he's had less playing time at Bayern Munich and that's why we've got him but I'm sure Ten Hag will have studied the player, he'll know the player and sometimes those players they need to rebound.

So, for him to have an opportunity to rebound at a club like United, it's amazing. I don't know if the transfer was accelerated due to the injury of Eriksen, but he's a quality player.

When you play for Manchester United, things are different but I can't wait to see him in action.

I think what Ten Hag is doing is just amazing. Finally, United have a massive bench, we need a big squad, and that's what Ten Hag is building step by step.

Sancho will be important for the squad

It's been quite weird because we feel like Jadon Sancho was out through injury, but it wasn't an injury. I feel the love for him, and the people are so pleased he's coming back. But he's coming back because Ten Hag wanted more discipline for him.

So credit to him and credit to Ten Hag for putting him back on the right track and that shows you again the work that he's doing. I'm not joking, at one point I was like, did we send Jadon Sancho on loan? Instead of Where's Wally I was playing Where's Sancho!

I think just Ten Hag wasn't happy with where he was at, it shows you again that discipline is important for him and he won't give anyone a free pass, if you're not fit and if he has to drop you for a month, he will do it.

But again with Sancho, the new signing, Martial - everything I'm seeing right now at United makes me feel positive and gives me hope because we need a big squad and I hope those players will realise we need them, we need the squad.

We can't only rely on 11 players if we want to achieve our goals of being in the top, and winning a trophy.

I'm happy for Sancho, I'm happy for all the United fans, but I want to credit the discipline of Ten Hag. When I saw Sancho coming in and smiling with Ten Hag, I saw the discipline. That wasn't a fake smile.

Cup games were a good reset, now it's back to business

I think Ten Hag must have had a massive conversation with all his players because I could see in his face how disappointed he was when we drew against Crystal Palace and after the defeat against Arsenal.

I think everyone was pumped, everyone was carried away. Saying we're back and we're going to maybe get a chance to win the title. But it was a massive reality check. What they showed in those two games is they're not ready.

So, the run of cup games was an important break, but now it's back to the Premier League. It's a different competition, the players have to remind themselves we have had two negative results and we need a positive one and what a chance to do it against Crystal Palace at home.