Patrice Evra MD 21 Predictions: Top two could drop points this weekend
Patrice Evra
03 February 2023
3:00 min read "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-md-21-predictions-top-two-could-drop-points-020223-1183.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-03T11:28:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-03T11:24:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Patrice Evra was in good form last weekend, predicting more than half of the televised FA Cup games correctly including two exact scores, and this week we return to the Premier League to get the Betfair Ambassador's score predictions for all 10 fixtures... Five of nine results correct in FA Cup round four Patrice predicted 3-0 Spurs and 3-1 Man Utd wins Arsenal to drop points against Sean Dyche Confused at what's happening at Man City Chelsea v Fulham Scoreline Prediction 2-1 Chelsea are making more news off the pitch with the transfer window than they are on the field. I understand he's a new owner and they need to restart, but maybe we expect too much from Chelsea this season, maybe they're going to be ready next season because you can't bring all those talented and expensive players and not be ready for next season. I will give an excuse to Chelsea. I will give you an excuse for Potter, when he arrived they were still Tuchel players. But now knowing the owner, you know, they splashed a lot of cash so they're going to expect results. But they are new players, they don't know each other, they need to understand Potter's system and it is difficult. So, I don't expect that much from Chelsea at the moment, but I will say Chelsea will win this because they're making a lot of noise, those new players and the manager will be under pressure if they don't win. Everton v Arsenal Scoreline Prediction 1-1 This is a tough game to kick off for Sean Dyche, but I love him. When you see his expression when you look at him, you know, you're going to work hard, you're going to bleed for the club and for the shirt. He has a philosophy of football and he's going to get the best out of each player. But what a tough game. I think with Arsenal now, every time they have a little blip, even a draw, we're going to say 'woaahh, City are going to win the title'. People say Arsenal can't even afford to draw but actually, in reality they can afford to draw, but with all the pressure, people still won't believe Arsenal are going to win the title. People are just waiting for them to slip but I don't see it coming. That being said, when you have a new manager and you take a new club all the players feel like they need to impress, they're going to show they deserve to play. So, every time something happens. I can see this being a draw Aston Villa v Leicester Scoreline Prediction 2-0 Leicester got a win in the FA Cup and that will give them confidence, but Emery is doing a great job with Aston Villa and they are at home, and I can't see them not getting a result. Brentford v Southampton Scoreline Prediction 2-1 Southampton put in a lot of effort against Newcastle, but it wasn't enough. Brentford are old school, their stadium is old school, it's tight, windy and they're strong physically. You know exactly what Thomas Frank is going to do with his players, it's a tough place to go for anything. Brighton v Bournemouth Scoreline Prediction 3-1 In Brighton, I'm confident. They sometimes disappoint me because some games I think they're going to win and they don't, but I don't see Brighton losing against Bournemouth. Manchester United v Crystal Palace Scoreline Prediction 2-0 This is a massive opportunity for United, they've won their last 12 at home, something that hasn't happened since Ferguson's time, so, let's make it 13 and hurt Crystal Palace because they hurt us scoring that goal in the last second, they killed our dream to win the title. I expect Marcus Rushford to start and for sure I expect Bruno Fernandes to fill the empty space that Erickson will leave. Casemiro will be Casemiro again. My prediction is a United win, I don't see United stopping right now. We're going to add more fresh blood with the new players and I hope the new signing (Marcel Sabitzer) gets 15 minutes of game time or maybe a start. Wolves v Liverpool Scoreline Prediction 0-1 Logically I have to say Liverpool, but every game with Liverpool, we get the same answer from Klopp: "We need to start with the basics, this was a horrible, shocking performance, I don't recognise my team." I still believe in Klopp, and because I think he can still get the best out of his team, I will go for Liverpool in this one. Newcastle v West Ham Scoreline Prediction 3-1 I'm sad but I think Newcastle will win this one. West Ham are struggling. They won that game against Everton and I think that game saved David Moyes. I don't see them winning at Newcastle, they are on fire. Nottingham Forest v Leeds Scoreline Prediction 1-0 I hope Jesse Lingard will be back for Nottingham Forest because I think he's what they're missing right now. I watched both legs against United and they could say that they were unlucky because in some moments of the game they deserved to be winning. They don't have a finisher and Jesse Lingard can bring that. They're playing good football. I love the way they're playing. I think they're just missing someone to finish. Tottenham v Manchester City Scoreline Prediction 2-2 I still don't understand Manchester City this season. Cancelo leaving? Something is wrong there. We don't know what's happening with this club, the relationship with the players and the manager, people won't say it out loud but I think something is breaking because they let Zinchenko go to Arsenal too. I know players say they're not playing and they want more time, but when you play with a big team Like Manchester City and you know you're playing to win four trophies a season, you know you're not going to play every game. The perfect example is Chicharito at United. Ferguson would say to him that he's not going to play for two games but in the third he would play and win the game for us, and because of that they had a great relationship. So, those players saying they want to leave because of game time, I'm sorry, I don't believe that. There's something wrong happening with the manager. The worst part is City are letting their players leave easily. I understand that when a player isn't happy they should leave, because you should never hold a player against his will, but we're talking about quality players here that will go to another team and add real quality, United would never do that. Spurs will give them a hard time in this one. City don't have a great record at that stadium so I can see this one being a draw. Read all Patrice Evra's columns here ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Patrice Evra" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Patrice Evra believes all is not right with Pep and Man City</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%20MD%2021%20Predictions%3A%20%20Top%20two%20could%20drop%20points%20this%20weekend&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-md-21-predictions-top-two-could-drop-points-020223-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-md-21-predictions-top-two-could-drop-points-020223-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-md-21-predictions-top-two-could-drop-points-020223-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-md-21-predictions-top-two-could-drop-points-020223-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-md-21-predictions-top-two-could-drop-points-020223-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%20MD%2021%20Predictions%3A%20%20Top%20two%20could%20drop%20points%20this%20weekend" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Patrice Evra was in good form last weekend, predicting more than half of the televised FA Cup games correctly including two exact scores, and this week we return to the Premier League to get the Betfair Ambassador's score predictions for all 10 fixtures...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Five of nine results correct in FA Cup round four</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Patrice predicted 3-0 Spurs and 3-1 Man Utd wins</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Arsenal to drop points against Sean Dyche</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Confused at what's happening at Man City</h3> </li> <hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Chelsea v Fulham</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 2-1</h4> </div><p><span>Chelsea are making more news off the pitch with the transfer window than they are on the field. I understand he's a new owner and they need to restart, but <strong>maybe we expect too much from Chelsea this season</strong>, maybe they're going to be ready next season because you can't bring all those talented and expensive players and not be ready for next season.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span>I will give an excuse to Chelsea. I will give you an excuse for Potter, when he arrived they were still <strong>Tuchel players</strong>.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span></span><span>But now knowing the owner, you know, they splashed a lot of cash so <strong>they're going to expect results</strong>. But they are new players, they don't know each other, they need to understand Potter's system and it is difficult.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span>So, I don't expect that much from Chelsea at the moment, but I will say Chelsea will win this because <strong>they're making a lot of noise</strong>, those new players and the manager will be under pressure if they don't win.</span></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Everton v Arsenal</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 1-1<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"></span></h4> </div><p><span>This is a tough game to kick off for <strong>Sean Dyche</strong>, but I love him. When you see his expression when you look at him, you know, you're going to work hard, you're going to <strong>bleed for the club and for the shirt</strong>. He has a philosophy of football and he's going to get the best out of each player.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span>But what a tough game. I think with Arsenal now, every time they have a little blip, even a draw, we're going to say 'woaahh, City are going to win the title'.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span><img alt="Sean Dyche close up 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span>People say Arsenal can't even afford to draw but actually, in reality they can afford to draw, but with all the pressure, <strong>people still won't believe Arsenal are going to win the title</strong>. People are just waiting for them to slip but I don't see it coming.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span>That being said, when you have a new manager and you take a new club all the players feel like they <strong>need to impress</strong>, they're going to show they deserve to play. So, every time something happens. I can see this being a draw</span></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Aston Villa v Leicester</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 2-0</h4> </div><p><span>Leicester got a win in the FA Cup and that will give them confidence, but <strong>Emery is doing a great job </strong>with Aston Villa and they are at home, and I can't see them not getting a result.</span></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Brentford v Southampton</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 2-1<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"></span></h4> </div><p><span>Southampton put in a lot of effort against Newcastle, but it wasn't enough. Brentford are old school, their stadium is old school, it's tight, windy and <strong>they're strong physically</strong>. You know exactly what <strong>Thomas Frank</strong> is going to do with his players, it's a tough place to go for anything.</span></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Brighton v Bournemouth</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 3-1</h4> </div><p><span>In Brighton, I'm confident. They sometimes disappoint me because some games I think they're going to win and they don't, but <strong>I don't see Brighton losing</strong> against Bournemouth.</span></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Manchester United v Crystal Palace</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 2-0<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"></span></h4> </div><p><span>This is a massive opportunity for United, they've won their last 12 at home, something that hasn't happened since Ferguson's time, so, <strong>let's make it 13 and hurt Crystal Palace</strong> because they hurt us scoring that goal in the last second, they killed our dream to win the title.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span>I expect <strong>Marcus Rushford</strong> to start and for sure I expect <strong>Bruno Fernandes</strong> to fill the empty space that Erickson will leave. <strong>Casemiro</strong> will be Casemiro again.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span><img alt="rashford-man-utd.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford-man-utd.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span>My prediction is a United win, I don't see United stopping right now. We're going to add more fresh blood with the new players and I hope the new signing (<strong>Marcel Sabitzer</strong>) gets 15 minutes of game time or maybe a start.</span></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Wolves v Liverpool</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 0-1<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"></span></h4> </div><p><span>Logically I have to say Liverpool, but every game with Liverpool, we get the same answer from Klopp: "We need to start with the basics, this was a horrible, shocking performance, I don't recognise my team." I still believe in Klopp, and because<strong> I think he can still get the best out of his team</strong>, I will go for Liverpool in this one.</span></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Newcastle v West Ham</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 3-1</h4> </div><p><span>I'm sad but I think Newcastle will win this one. West Ham are struggling. They won that game against Everton and I think that game saved <strong>David Moyes</strong>. I don't see them winning at Newcastle, they are on fire.</span></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Nottingham Forest v Leeds</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 1-0</h4> </div><p><span>I hope <strong>Jesse Lingard </strong>will be back for Nottingham Forest because I think he's what they're missing right now. I watched both legs against United and they could say that <strong>they were unlucky</strong> because in some moments of the game they deserved to be winning.</span></p><p><span>They don't have a finisher and Jesse Lingard can bring that. They're playing good football. <strong>I love the way they're playing</strong>. I think they're just missing someone to finish.</span></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Tottenham v Manchester City</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 2-2</h4> </div><p><span>I still don't understand Manchester City this season. <strong>Cancelo leaving</strong>? Something is wrong there. <u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span>We don't know what's happening with this club, the relationship with the players and the manager, people won't say it out loud but <strong>I think something is breaking</strong> because they let Zinchenko go to Arsenal too.</span></p><p><span>I know players say they're not playing and they want more time, but when you play with a big team Like Manchester City and you know you're playing to win four trophies a season, <strong>you know you're not going to play every game</strong>.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span><img alt="1280 Harry Kane Spurs away kit 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Spurs%20away%20kit%202022.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span>The perfect example is Chicharito at United. Ferguson would say to him that he's not going to play for two games but in the third he would play and win the game for us, and because of that they had a great relationship.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span>So, those players saying they want to leave because of game time, I'm sorry, I don't believe that. <strong>There's something wrong</strong> happening with the manager. </span></p><p><span>The worst part is City are letting their players leave easily. I understand that when a player isn't happy they should leave, because <strong>you should never hold a player against his will</strong>, but we're talking about quality players here that will go to another team and add real quality, United would never do that.<u></u><u></u></span></p><p><span>Spurs will give them a hard time in this one. 