Newcastle among the best three PL teams right now

Everyone expects more from Chelsea

No Kante no World Cup for France

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

If you ask me who are the three best teams in the Premier League right now, my answer is Arsenal, Newcastle and Man City. If someone doesn't say that, they're probably jealous.

What I love about Newcastle is when the board came in, everyone thought they would spend so much money and bring in a big name manager like Ancelotti or Mourinho, they didn't and they got in Eddie Howe.

It's time to give credit to Howe, the way Newcastle play is great. He's revived players, like Almiron. He's created a positive atmosphere and they deserve to be where they are.

The city believes again

They are a serious contender to finish the season in the Champions League spots because the owners have the cash to spend to play in the Champions League next season. They can bring some big players in.

I saw the fans hold up a banner saying 'This city believes again' and that's it. When you've got the Newcastle fans believing again you're doing well.

Newcastle is a football city, the people breath football. When you go there it's all about their club.

More expected from Chelsea

Chelsea have had a couple of tough results recently, but similar to United, it's a process and I believe in Graham Potter. He's a class manager, we know what he did at Brighton. I think it was a surprise for everyone when they sacked Tuchel, but I don't want to talk about the past.

There are some Chelsea players that I don't think are performing, I don't want to mention any names because it's not fair, it's all the team and everyone expects more from Chelsea.

Midfield battle key to Magpies victory

I'm sorry, this is the wrong time to play against Newcastle.

Newcastle are the team that love to play against sides that are struggling, like Chelsea right now. I think they are going to beat them hard. They have no pity for anyone.

In the Premier League, the key battle is in the midfield. When you win the battle in the midfield you have a great chance of winning the game. I think the whole of Newcastle's team is exciting to watch, Almiron is on fire with seven goals in his last seven. They're on fire and they're fighting for every ball.

Jorgino against Bruno Guimaraes will be a key battle, but there's also more than that to Newcastle.

In the midfield, Chelsea are missing N'Golo Kante, I also think France are missing him too and we will struggle in the World Cup. No Kante, no party. Trust me.

I know there's a lot of talk about their forward players, but for me the midfield isn't solid because Kante did the running for everyone.

Read Patrice Evra on what it means to play for his country here