Manchester City v Arsenal Scoreline Prediction 2-2

We keep saying Arsenal have proven themselves against Chelsea, against Tottenham and now against United, but everyone also keeps saying they've still got to face City. If I was an Arsenal player, I'd be fuming, I bet they can't wait to play City

Even if Ciiy beat them in both matches in the Premier League, they still have a chance of winning the title if they are strong mentally.

This game has come perfectly. I don't agree with Roy Keane and Gary Neville, I don't think City will win the league, I think Arsenal will win. The way they are playing consistently, I don't see that with City. I feel like Guardiola is still looking for something, that perfect combination. When you have a team like Arsenal, desperate to win the league, you can't waste any time.

City are City and if I was Arsenal I'd prefer it if it was another team chasing them down. You have to respect City and be careful of them.

Psychologically, it will have a massive impact for whoever wins this match, but it doesn't mean they will win the league. For Arsenal, they have to believe that nothing is going to stop them.

If Arsenal win this game and their players don't leave the Etihad thinking they're going to win the league, then they will need to change jobs. This is the last challenge for them. If they win then people will give them credit, and call them the real deal.

Arsenal won't struggle right now, but in the last five games of the season. The heat isn't on them now though, the heat will come in the last five games.

With United, when we were going to win the league and we had three games left, that pressure is like something I can't describe, even though we didn't have to win them all, we wanted to get it done as quickly as possible.

Arsenal play good football, but they will have to keep Haaland quiet. This is a tough one to predict. I think we will see a beautiful game, I can see goals because both defences aren't amazing. It's the master vs the student and they know each other. I can see this being a draw.

Wallsall v Leicester Scoreline Prediction 1-3

I don't know what to expect with Leicester, last week I thought they wouldn't get a result but they played out a good 2-2 draw with Brighton. One day Brendan Rodgers has his team, the next day he doesn't. They've just come from a good performance and they will need all the positivity they can get.

Accrington v Leeds Scoreline Prediction 0-2

Leeds need a confidence boost. They travel to Accrington, it's a tough place to go, but Accrington are struggling at the moment. It will be a good occasion but I can see Leeds getting the job done.

Southampton v Blackpool Scoreline Prediction 3-0

Southampton are another side that needs a confidence boost. We know the FA Cup can throw up a few surprises, but I don't see one here.

Fulham v Sunderland Scoreline Prediction 1-2

Fulham are now playing with the big boys, but they've been there in the Championship. If they play this like they played in the Championship then they will win the game, but if they think that now they're Premier League they don't have to fight then I can see Sunderland creating a surprise.

Preston v Tottenham Scoreline Prediction 0-3

I think previously Conte had given up, but now I feel like he wants to go out on a high and be proud of his work. Tottenham have to give everything now and I think Conte is back to the Conte we know. I can't see them slipping up against Preston, he will take every game as a final.

I also think after he equalled the record, everyone will want to please Harry Kane and that can be great motivation for Tottenham, everyone wants him to stay so they will run and fight for Harry Kane.

Man United v Reading Scoreline Prediction 3-1

Normally cup matches are a good opportunity to give players chances, but right now I don't think Ten Hag is looking at this game like that. I think he is looking to win, so I think he will put his best XI out. I wouldn't be surprised to see a strong Man United XI against Reading.

From my experience, in these kinds of games you can fall into a trap easily. That's also what I love about the FA Cup.

They have to be careful, Reading won't make it easy and they have to respect them. If they do, I can see United scoring early and winning comfortably. If they don't respect them, United can lose the game.

Brighton v Liverpool Scoreline Prediction 1-2

Brighton and Liverpool is always an exciting game. Well done Danny Welbeck for the goal last time, I was so happy for him.

Have Liverpool learned from that slap they got last time out against them? Will they go there with revenge on their minds? Do the players want to show to Klopp that it was just an accident?

Brighton play so well and they love playing against big teams. I can see some rotation and the Liverpool players that play will want to prove themselves.

Derby County v West Ham Scoreline Prediction 1-0

This could be a difficult game for West Ham, it's a tough game. I think David Moyes gained time by winning against Everton. I think whoever lost that game would be in trouble and it was Lampard who lost his job.

If West Ham lost against Derby, there will be more questions of Moyes, he can't lose this game, but honestly I see this being a really tough match. Derby are on a great run, they are fighting and they will be really up for this one.