Patrice loved the football glut

It was weird at first though!

Fergie would target the Christmas football

A magical and also challenging time

Sir Alex made it fun for the United family

I enjoyed football over the festive period

I enjoyed it, at the beginning I wanted Christmas with my family. I would probably be in a hotel on New Year's Eve. I remember Carlos Tevez was missing his family so much he was crying.

It's crazy in England, we'd have dinner at 7pm and then everyone would go to their rooms at 8pm, the next day it was 'Happy New Year'. There were no celebrations and at first it was quite weird but after a while you got to enjoy it.

Christmas is the most important time for winning the title

I remember with Sir Alex Ferguson, that was the best moment of the year when you had to make the maximum number of points and when you got through Christmas and New Years Eve you had a great chance of winning the league. Ferguson was always focused on Christmas time.

Even if some players didn't like to play game after game, I loved it. You didn't have time to think. The next game was coming straight away so you got the opportunity if you made a mistake in the last game to fix it straight away, and that's what I loved.

It's a crucial moment and we won so many league titles because in that period of the year we were performing and winning games.

Initially a weird experience playing at Christmas

The first time I played over Christmas, it was a really weird experience. Even New Year's Eve was weird. In France you normally have a break, like in Italy too.

It was a shock when I came to England and I was playing over Christmas because I didn't understand how some players would celebrate with their families, some of them would have a drink then after we'd have to play a game.

You have to control yourself and you have to have good behaviour, but it's difficult because it's Christmas time and it's family time.

I remember we played on New Year's Day at Newcastle. I remember the night before we had dinner at 7pm, then at 7:30pm everyone went to their room. I went to my bedroom and I remember I went to see Carlos Tevez in his room, and he was in tears, I said "Carlito, what's happened?" He said to me that it's a tradition to celebrate with family and he was so emotional that he wasn't with his kids, it was quite tough for him.

I woke up the next day and it was like nothing had happened and people were just like "oh yeah, Happy New Year."

After, it became normal for me to not celebrate Christmas and New Year, but when I moved to Italy and we got a break, I used that time and I rented a villa for my big family and we celebrated Christmas together.

A magical time on the pitch for me but also a challenging time

Who even made that schedule? I'm the wrong person to say I didn't enjoy it, because I enjoyed it. I loved seeing all the families in the stadiums with the Santa hats on, when you're on the pitch playing you can see them all in the crowd.

It was Christmas on the pitch for me because we were winning. I would have hated that time if we were losing games. I even scored a few goals over that period, it was magical for me.

You had to be ready and after the game you had to make sure that you were recovered. You had to do everything to make sure your body is ready for the next day because you still train and prepare for the next match, it's really challenging mentally.

You need to have a big squad, and you need to have good players. You have to know that if you are playing your A team or your B team that you have to win. We were lucky enough to have that in our squad.

Our United family had lots of fun together at Christmas

At United we had a Christmas tradition, which was a whole new experience for me. The academy would put on a show and they would imitate each of the first team players. It was funny but some people got offended. They were doing some crazy stuff and they were being helped by the first team physios.

I remember for me, they made an impression and they had my son who was taller than me, with a big nappy and he was holding me as a baby. I saw the funny side of it.

Afterwards, we would all eat together with the staff and Sir Alex Ferguson. We'd have crackers. It was family time. Ferguson made it a tradition and it was family time at the club.