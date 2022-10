United building massive character

I can see Ten Hag's philosophy now, not just that, but also the fighting spirit. He wants his players to never give up and the late equaliser at Chelsea shows you how much character is building in this team.

The players really want to fight for this club, they really want to play for the fans and the manager, and you can see that they are willing to bleed for the club.

I know that in a few years this team is going to have massive character. It's really important to go to Stamford Bridge and get a point, especially with a late equaliser.

United have had some good results against the big teams around them and this will only boost confidence.

Casemiro is the main man

I keep talking about Casemiro and for me he is the main man. He's the one who is giving the team the right balance and you could see that against Tottenham. We dominated, and at the time I was sure it was a trap and they would counter attack, but we dominated from the first to the last minute and a lot of that was down to Casemiro. He is the one doing the hard work and now scoring goals.

You could see that the goal against Chelsea meant a lot to him. I know some people said that they were celebrating like they won the game, but it's not about that. The moment was about him enjoying everything.

We forget, this guy has five Champions League winners' medals. No matter if he needs to adapt to the Premier League, he's born ready and I'm sure he's going to have a beautiful World Cup too.

He's a leader. I remember I spoke to Darren Fletcher after his first training session and he told me that he's already a leader in the team.

You could see against Southampton that they wanted to play out from the back with David de Gea, and Casemiro told them no, even though he'd only just arrived. That showed me how much experience he has, and if some players don't listen to Casemiro then they don't understand how to play at a high level.

United's goal scoring worries me

I am worried about United going forward. Anthony and Rashford have three goals, Sancho and Martial have two, and it's not enough.

United have only scored 16 goals in total. When you look at other clubs, Tottenham have 23 goals, Harry Kane has 10, City have 36, Arsenal have 26. I'm not even talking about Haaland who has scored more than United with 17 goals, how can that be possible?

The defence can keep defending but we need to score more goals and I'm sure the players are aware of that and we need to fix it as soon as possible because that's where I think we're struggling.

Don't get me wrong, Chelsea have also only scored 16 goals too, but for United and the United philosophy, we always scored a lot of goals and now we are struggling.

Varane is a big miss for United and could be for France too

Raphael Varane is going to be a big miss. It's not easy to find a centre back pairing and I think with Martinez and Varane, that was the perfect match.

He's a leader too. I remember when I was playing for France, I was the one talking before the games and Varane was a quiet guy, but you can see now he's got more confident and he has more experience. He's won a lot with Real Madrid.

It could be a big loss for Didier Deschamps. I know in the Euros he played young players, but I know him and the French national team is struggling right now because all the experienced players are injured. We have a lot of promising young talent, but in the big competitions you need experience.

We are going to struggle, even if we have the best squad, I feel there's a massive lack of experience because of the injuries.

This is a massive opportunity for Harry Maguire

Now, United have Lindelof, Maguire and it's a big opportunity. It's a massive opportunity for Harry Maguire. The team is doing well and I think because of that his integration will be easier.

I don't know if Ten Hag will give him back the armband because that doesn't help Harry. When the fans and other people see him with the armband things are already negative.

I've talked to Harry, and told him to not give up and that he has to get his confidence back. This is the perfect opportunity for him to show us the player he is.

For me, it was disgusting to see some English fans booing him. He had an amazing Euros and every time he plays for England he's at his highest level. This nonsense has to stop.

Now, if you are a true United fan, I'm begging you to give the man a chance and support him.

Also, Harry can't fail. If he fails this opportunity I think he will have to leave the club. But I know he can do it and he's going to have the full support of the manager and the players.

We don't know what's going to happen, the manager might play Lindelof instead, but even if that is the case, Harry shouldn't give up, he should wait for his moment, it will come and when it does he needs to show us the player he is.

He's had a lot of time to think and I don't think anyone is happy when he's on the bench. He must be angry inside, and now he needs to use that anger when he gets the opportunity to play.

Gareth Southgate trusts Harry Maguire, but you need to play. There's only one week between the Premier League finishing and the World Cup starting, so, if I'm a national manager I will be looking at how many minutes players have had in their legs.

When I asked Ten Hag about the competition between Malacia and Luke Shaw, he told me that they both play for their country and he has to look at that. I think Ten Hag is a clever manager and he will give time to Maguire, but when he does the result has to be there. If Maguire plays and United start losing and conceding goals, he won't play him.