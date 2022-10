Seven out of eight legs in but we pay as a winner

This week's Evar begins with the weekend's final game as Newcastle pulled off an impressive defeat of Spurs.

That will have delighted this week's first winner, Gids, a massive NUFC fan and new dad who put together an eight-legged Bet Builder that came up one winner short.

Three players - Son, Almiron and Guimares - had a shot on target; Harry Kane scored; over 2.5 goals came in as did over 3.5 cards and over 8.5 corners. The only loser was a card for Bruno Guimares.

Two days without sleep, Bruno did everything today except wet the baby's head! #EVAR pic.twitter.com/fsfQ9WMf6D -- Gids (@Lettingsking) October 23, 2022

That's impressive work so we capped a great week for Gids by paying out his £5 Bet Builder at odds of 40/1.

Van Dijk misses but we still pay out

Next up, to prove it's not all about gigantic odds we paid out on @CFCNathan__'s losing Bet Builder from Nottingham Forest's shock defeat of Liverpool.

Forest provided a winner with over 1.5 cards coming in, and the game delivered on over 8.5 corners.

And our man was so nearly there with his third leg - Liverpool to get eight or more shots on target.

It should have landed of course only for Virgil van Dijk to somehow miss a header from close range.

Total odds for the bet? Just 4/1 but when it just should have been a winner we pay out!

Could it be you next week? Send in your entries with the #EVAR to @Betfair for a chance to win.