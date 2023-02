Betfair pay out £2,811.39 on losing bet

Karim Benzema early sub costs 200.0 199/1 Bet Builder.

Typical League Two result costs another Betfair duo

Karim Benzema's woe

One Betfair customer has awoken to the news that their 200.0199/1 losing Bet Builder from the Real Madrid v Valencia last week has now been paid out.

The unlucky bettor used £6 in earned free bets, on top of an £8 stake to have £14 on a seven-legged Bet Builder at odds of just over 200.0199/1.

They correctly backed Over 7.5 corners, Vinicius Jr to score anytime, as well as having 2 or more shots on target, Nacho (Real Madrid) and Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) to be carded and a red card to be shown in the match.

Ex-Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista duly obliged on the latter.

The seventh and final outstanding leg was for Karim Benzema to have 2 or more shots on target, and the Frenchman had already provided two assists for Real Madrid's two goals.

Having had one to his name, with over half-an-hour left to play, the bet looked almost guaranteed to land.

It is important to note that in 12 LaLiga appearances this season, Benzema has started in each, and only been subbed off once - with two minutes to go against Barcelona back in October.

Essentially, Benzema plays every minute when he's able.

However, an injury caused the Frenchman to be subbed off with 30 minutes to go, and he even missed their next game due to being hurt.

It was a sickening blow to the punter, who was waiting on a player who has scored 14 goals and averages 1.9 shots on target per 90 this season.

They were also playing against 10 men for 20+ minutes.

#EVAR and Betfair have decided the audacious punt was so unlucky, it deserves paying out for over £2.8k.

Carisle lose despite not facing a shot on target

Despite the payout on Benzema, Betfair isn't halting there.

Carlisle United's shock defeat at home to relegation-bound Harrogate Town in League Two came despite not facing a single shot on target.

That's right, an own goal from Paul Hungtington in the 82nd minute was the only goal of the game. with the home side also out-shooting their opponents by 19-3 on Saturday.

Two Betfair punters were let down by this coupon-buster of a result, at odds of just over 7.87/1 and 29.028/1.

#EVAR understands how unfortunate these bets were, and despite a great result for Harrogate, Befair has paid out an additional £80.02 and £145.92 respectively on the home win.

