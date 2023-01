Martin Odegaard's six shots cause pain

Darwin Nunez is causing punters all sorts of issues

Wout Faes is one of only four players to net two own-goals

Six of the worst from Odegaard

During Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham before the New Year, Martin Odegaard continued his excellent form with a Man of the Match display. He attempted six shots, though a couple were blocked and the others all missed the target!

His inability to test Fabianski cost two Betfair punters in their quest to land 13 & eight-legged Bet Builders respectively.

Having correctly selected other players to hit the target, and combining those with passing markets, foul markets, and players to score or assist (all fantastic new markets on the Betfair Sportsbook), Odegaard was the only player to let both bettors down.

Evra, though, has chimed in to turn odds of just over 80.079/1 and 24.023/1 into winners.

Darwin is still evolving

In what has become a hot topic since the World Cup returned, Darwin Nunez's ability to fail to score despite his high shot volume was causing huge debate.

To add insult to injury, one Betfair punter needed the Liverpool striker to hit the target only once during their League Cup tie at the Etihad vs Manchester City, and despite having four shots, all from decent angles inside the area, he failed to do so.

The punter had constructed a Bet Builder of five legs, correctly backing both Haaland & Salah to score, Mahrez to have 1 or more shots on target, and young Stefan Bajcetic to be booked, with the Nunez shot on target taking the odds to over 67.066/1.

Nunez will come good for Liverpool, and Evra has decided to help out this bettor who must have felt so hard done by. Nunez may not be letting bettors down very often in the future.

Another Betfair customer was too waiting on the Uruguayan to find the target, with their Bet Builder odds of 8.27/1 consisting of corners, goals & score or assist markets all landing. They too will be paid of by #EVAR.

Wout Happened Next?

The bet alone might not mean much, unless you watched the game. Against Liverpool on December 30th, Leicester's Wout Faes become only the fourth man in Premier League history to score two own-goals in the same game.

The first one was a delicious finish over the 'keeper too.

However, in a somewhat surprising punt, just before KO, one Betfair punter backed Faes to score anytime at Anfield, at 33/1.

Now, we of course know they meant at the right end of the field, however such is the rarity of the event(s), Evra and Betfair have decided this funny episode deserves rewarding, seen as it hasn't occurred in the top-flight since 2013!

Their £3 stake has been turned into a winner, meaning they will scoop £102 from Faes' misery.

