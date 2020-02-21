Opta Stats: Wolves v Norwich

Wolves are looking to complete a league double over Norwich for the first time since the 2005-06 season, when the sides were competing in the Championship. They are [1.56] to win.

This is only the fourth Premier League encounter between Wolves and Norwich, with both sides winning one game apiece with one draw. That stalemate came in the only previous game at Molineux in December 2011, a 2-2 draw. Another draw is [4.4].

Wolves have lost more than half of their previous 13 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table (W4 D2 L7). A Norwich victory is [7.4].

Wolves have drawn 12 of their 26 Premier League games this season, with only Arsenal drawing more. It's already their joint-highest number of draws in a single Premier League campaign (level with 2003-04), last having more in a top-flight season in 1973-74 (15). The draw half-time/full-time is [6.0].

Having scored in 22 of their last 23 league games since August, Wolves have now failed to find the net in each of their last two. They've not gone three top-flight games without a goal since April 2012. Under 2.5 goals is [2.0].

Away from home in the Premier League this season, Norwich have won the fewest games (1), earned the fewest points (6) and scored the fewest goals (6). Wolves are [2.42] to win to nil.

Only Watford (11) have failed to score in more Premier League games than Norwich this season (10), with the Canaries failing to score in their last two in the competition. Under 1.5 goals is [3.8].

Only Crystal Palace (5) have scored fewer first-half goals in the Premier League this season than Wolves (9). The 0-0 half-time score is [3.1].

Wolves' Raúl Jiménez has scored more Premier League goals than any other player this season without ever netting the first goal in a match (11). Indeed, seven of the Mexican's 11 strikes this season have been equalising goals for Wolves. Jimenez is [2.0] to score.

Norwich's Emiliano Buendía has created 69 goalscoring opportunities for his teammates in the Premier League this season, with only Kevin de Bruyne creating more in the competition. It's also the most by a Norwich player in a single top-flight season since we have this data available (since 2003-04). Over 2.5 goals is [1.95].