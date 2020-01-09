Opta Stats: Wolves v Newcastle

Wolves have won just two of their last 11 league meetings with Newcastle (D6 L3), with both of those victories coming at St James' Park. The draw is [4.6].

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Wolves, winning two and drawing three. Their last defeat at Molineux was in the second tier in April 1993, while in the top-flight it was in November 1977. A Newcastle win is [8.6].

Wolves have lost their last two Premier League games, last losing three in a row back in November 2018. Newcastle are [6.6] in the Draw No Bet market.

Newcastle are looking to avoid losing four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since May 2018. A Wolves win is [1.49].

Wolves have scored the first goal in just six different Premier League games this season, fewer than any other side. The Newcastle half-time/draw full-time double result is [26.0].

Newcastle have led for just 342 minutes in the Premier League this season - only opponents Wolves (283) and Crystal Palace (275) have led for fewer minutes. Wolves are [2.3] to win half-time/full-time.

Wolves winger Adama Traoré has created 22 chances following a ball carry in the Premier League this season; only Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has more (24). Traore has progressed the ball upfield with a carry the furthest distance in the division this season (3781m). He's [4.0] to score.

João Moutinho has 14 Premier League assists for Wolves, the most of any player for the club. Since the start of November, only Trent Alexander-Arnold (6) has more Premier League assists than Moutinho (5). Over 2.5 goals is [2.1].

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has registered a league win over Wolves with six different clubs (Huddersfield, Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Sunderland, Hull and Aston Villa). Should he win this match, they would be only the second club he's beaten with seven teams, along with Blackburn Rovers. Newcastle are [3.0] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.