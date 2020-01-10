Wolves v Newcastle: Nuno's men will beat wounded Magpies

Wolves [1.49] v Newcastle [8.6]; The Draw [4.6]

Saturday 11 January, 15:00

Frustrating run for Wolves

Wolves come into this match looking to get back to winning ways after suffering two Premier League defeats and then failing to make home advantage count in their FA Cup tie last weekend.

Manchester United left Molineux with a 0-0 draw on Saturday, that saw their FA Cup third round tie extended to a replay at Old Trafford. In their previous two games, Wolves lost a competitive encounter away at Liverpool and then on New Year's Day were defeated 2-1 by Watford.

There is no disgrace in losing to Watford given their current form, but it remains a frustrating result. Wolves are only seven points away from a Champions League qualification spot and with more consistency in 2020, there is no reason why it should not be they that claim fourth, over the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs.

That's especially true considering that Wolves are suffering from less injuries than many of their rivals at this busy time of the season. Only Willy Boly, Morgan Gibbs-White and Diogo Jota are currently unavailable to Nuno Espirito Santo.

Magpies can't cope with festive fixtures as injuries mount

Newcastle come into this fixture off the back of a worse run than Wolves, with Steve Bruce's side without a win in four (D1 L3).

This run includes defeats in each of their last three Premier League matches, albeit against tough opposition in the form of Manchester United, Everton and Leicester. Those losses were followed by a 1-1 draw away at Rochdale in the FA Cup.

With the team thirteenth in the table, Bruce can still be happy with how the first part of the season has gone, despite Newcastle's recent loss of form. They simply don't have the squad depth to be playing so frequently, but there is no reason to think that they can't soon start picking up points again, now that their schedule is becoming more manageable.

For now Bruce must muddle through with an already slim squad made much smaller by injuries. Javier Manquillo, Jetro Willems, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clarke, Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Yoshinori Muto, Miguel Almiron, Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle, are all doubts for the trip to Wolves.

Wolves can wrap up win early

Wolves are the [1.49] favourites, with the draw at [4.6] and Newcastle at [8.6].

That doesn't look an unrealistic price for Wolves when you consider the amount of injuries that Newcastle are dealing with. The visitors have been behind at the break in each of their last three Premier League games, all of which they've ultimately lost. Wolves are [2.3] to win half-time/full-time.

Newcastle can keep it tight

With Wolves still at their best as a counter-attacking force, they may struggle to win as comfortably as some of Newcastle's recent opponents have.

Wolves have only scored once in their last three games and Bruce has Newcastle well organised in games when they need to defend. Under 2.5 goals is [1.94], with a Wolves win and under 2.5 goals an interesting option at [3.3].