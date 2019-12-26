Opta Stats: Wolves v Manchester City

Having won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Etihad in October, Wolves are looking to complete their first league double over Man City since 1999-00 in the second tier, and for the first time in the top-flight since 1960-61. Wolves are [8.2] to win.

Manchester City have only failed to score in one of their last 10 league games against Wolves, netting 21 goals in total. Both teams to score is [1.83].

Wolves versus Manchester City will be the 100th Premier League game to be played on a Friday. The home side has won 48 of the previous 99 such games (D28 L23), giving Friday the best win rate for the host team on a specific day of the week in the competition (48.5%). Wolves are [6.4] in the Draw No Bet market.

Wolves have lost all three of their Premier League games played on a Friday, while Man City have lost just one of their eight such games (W4 D3). Manchester City are [1.46] to win.

Wolves haven't lost consecutive home league games since January, when they lost against Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Molineux. The draw is [5.0].

Manchester City have scored 50 goals in their 18 Premier League games this season - it's the fifth occasion of a Premier League side scoring 50+ goals before the halfway point of the campaign, with the Citizens responsible for all of them (also in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18 and 2018-19). Over 2.5 goals is [1.6].

Wolves have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League games but have not scored more than twice in any game in that run. In English top-flight history, only Brentford (21 games between October 1938-February 1939) have scored in more consecutive games without netting more than twice. Under 2.5 goals is [2.54].

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won 99 of his 132 Premier League games so far. A win against Wolves will see him break José Mourinho's record for fewest number of games to reach 100 Premier League wins, with Mourinho doing so in 142 games. Manchester City are [2.2] to win half-time/full-time.

Wolves defender Conor Coady has played in every single minute of every Premier League game under Nuno Espirito Santo (56 games). In Premier League history, the only player to play more games and in every minute of a manager's games in the competition is Mark Crossley under Frank Clark, who played every minute of Clark's 97 games between 1994 and 1996. Coady is [51.0] to score.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 19 Premier League starts (7 goals, 12 assists) and has more assists than any other player in the competition in 2019-20 (10). De Bruyne is [3.6] to find the net.