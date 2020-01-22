Opta Stats: Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves have lost each of their last six Premier League meetings with Liverpool, scoring just one goal in that run, since a 1-0 win at Anfield in December 2010. A Liverpool win is [1.72].

Liverpool haven't lost away against Wolves in league competition since August 1981. They've won three and drawn three of their six visits to Molineux since. The draw is [3.95].

Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven home evening kick-offs in the Premier League(7pm or later), winning five and drawing two since a 0-2 loss against Crystal Palace last January. A Wolves win is [5.9].

Liverpool have won each of their last eight evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), scoring 31 goals in these games and conceding just six in return. They are [2.68] to win half-time/full-time.

Should they remain unbeaten in this game, Liverpool will be only the fifth team in the history of the English Football League to go 40+ league games undefeated, after Nottingham Forest (42, 1977-78), Arsenal (49, 2003-04), Chelsea (40, 2004-05) and Huddersfield Town (43, 2011). The draw half-time/Liverpool full-time double result is [5.1].

Wolves have won 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, seven more than any other team. They are one of only nine teams to have come from 2+ goals behind to win in more than one Premier League game in a season, and the first since Man Utd in 2017-18. Liverpool half-time/draw full-time is [19.0].

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 88 goals in 93 Premier League appearances for the Reds (65 goals, 23 assists) - the Egyptian scored and assisted in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux last season. Salah is [2.4] to score.

Wolves duo Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez have combined for seven Premier League goals this season, more than any other partnership. Traoré has registered six assists this season, twice the amount he managed in his previous three Premier League seasons with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves (3). Jimenez is [3.7] to find the net.

Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games without conceding a goal - the last time a team won eight in a row without conceding was in February 2009, when Manchester United won nine consecutively. They are [2.94] to win to nil.