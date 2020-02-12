Opta Stats: Wolves v Leicester

Wolves have won both of their previous Premier League home games against Leicester, by a 4-3 scoreline each time. They are [2.64] to win again.

Leicester have won just one of their last eight away league games against Wolves (D4 L3), winning 2-1 in the Championship in December 2006. The draw is [3.4].

This will be Wolves' fifth Premier League game on a Friday, with their only previous victory coming in their last such game against Manchester City in December (L3). A Leicester win is [3.05].

This will be Leicester's ninth Premier League game on a Friday - they won their last such game 9-0 at Southampton in October. Leicester are [5.5] to win half-time/full-time.

Wolves have both scored and conceded in a league-high 19 different Premier League games so far this season - as many as they had in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign. Both teams to score is [1.82].

Leicester City have lost as many Premier League games when scoring the first goal this season as they have when conceding first (3). The Leicester half-time/Wolves full-time double result is [34.0].

Wolves have scored a league-high 20% of their Premier League goals from outside the box this season (7/35). Over 2.5 goals is [2.08].

Raúl Jiménez has been involved in 38% of Wolves' 313 Premier League shots this season (81 shots, 38 chances created), the highest ratio in the division. The Mexican has also been involved in 49% of Wolves' 35 Premier League goals this term (11 goals, 6 assists), with only Teemu Pukki (58%) and Marcus Rashford (50%) involved in more for their side. Jiminez is [2.7] to score.

Leicester's James Maddison is one of just three players to have had 50+ shots (58) and created 50+ chances (64) for his teammates in the Premier League this season, along with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish. Maddison is [5.5] to find the net.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy hasn't scored in any of his last five Premier League games, with the striker last having a longer barren run in the competition between December 2016-February 2017 (7 games). Vardy is [2.6] to get back among the goals.