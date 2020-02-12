Opta Stats: Wolves v Leicester

English Premier League: Wolves v Leicester (Both teams to Score?)
Friday 14 February, 8.00pm
Two teams chasing European qualification meet on Friday night when Wolves host Leicester. Opta presents the statistical analysis.
"Wolves have both scored and conceded in a league-high 19 different Premier League games so far this season – as many as they had in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign."
Wolves have won both of their previous Premier League home games against Leicester, by a 4-3 scoreline each time. They are [2.64] to win again.
Leicester have won just one of their last eight away league games against Wolves (D4 L3), winning 2-1 in the Championship in December 2006. The draw is [3.4].
This will be Wolves' fifth Premier League game on a Friday, with their only previous victory coming in their last such game against Manchester City in December (L3). A Leicester win is [3.05].
This will be Leicester's ninth Premier League game on a Friday - they won their last such game 9-0 at Southampton in October. Leicester are [5.5] to win half-time/full-time.
Wolves have both scored and conceded in a league-high 19 different Premier League games so far this season - as many as they had in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign. Both teams to score is [1.82].
Leicester City have lost as many Premier League games when scoring the first goal this season as they have when conceding first (3). The Leicester half-time/Wolves full-time double result is [34.0].
Wolves have scored a league-high 20% of their Premier League goals from outside the box this season (7/35). Over 2.5 goals is [2.08].
Raúl Jiménez has been involved in 38% of Wolves' 313 Premier League shots this season (81 shots, 38 chances created), the highest ratio in the division. The Mexican has also been involved in 49% of Wolves' 35 Premier League goals this term (11 goals, 6 assists), with only Teemu Pukki (58%) and Marcus Rashford (50%) involved in more for their side. Jiminez is [2.7] to score.
Leicester's James Maddison is one of just three players to have had 50+ shots (58) and created 50+ chances (64) for his teammates in the Premier League this season, along with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish. Maddison is [5.5] to find the net.
Leicester's Jamie Vardy hasn't scored in any of his last five Premier League games, with the striker last having a longer barren run in the competition between December 2016-February 2017 (7 games). Vardy is [2.6] to get back among the goals.
Dan Fitch 2019/20 Season P/L
Staked: 502.00 pts
Returned: 496.91 pts
P/L: -5.09 pts
