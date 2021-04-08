What The Stays Say: Opta shows Man Utd's strength on the road

Fulham will earn valuable point

Fulham 2.526/4 v Wolves 3.412/5; The Draw 3.211/5

Friday 9 April, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"Wolves are winless in five Premier League games (D2 L3), and are looking to avoid suffering three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2018."

With Fulham on a run of three straight losses, a draw would not be a bad result for either side and can be backed at 3.211/5.

Goals will flow in City win

Manchester City 1.321/3 v Leeds 11.521/2; The Draw 6.25/1

Saturday 10 April, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

"Manchester City have gone unbeaten in each of their last 41 Premier League games against newly promoted sides at the Etihad Stadium (W36 D5), since a 0-2 loss to Reading in February 2007 under Stuart Pearce."

Combining a Manchester City victory with over 2.5 goals looks like the best way to find some value, at odds of 1.794/5.

Few goals at Anfield

Liverpool 1.594/7 v Aston Villa 6.411/2; The Draw 4.67/2

Saturday 10 April, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"No side has kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Aston Villa (8), while they have never kept more than eight shutouts on the road in a single top-flight campaign."

The reverse fixture may have produced nine goals, but there's not many scored at Anfield these days. Under 2.5 goals has landed in eight of Liverpool's last nine home matches and can be backed at 2.427/5.

Chelsea will sneak win

Crystal Palace 7.87/1 v Chelsea 1.584/7; The Draw 4.1

Saturday 10 April, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Crystal Palace have kept five clean sheets in the Premier League at Selhurst Park since the turn of the year, two more than in the entirety of 2020 (3)."

With Chelsea having kept largely kept things tight under Thomas Tuchel, an away win and under 2.5 goals could land at 3.412/5.

Burnley fast starters

Burnley 2.447/5 v Newcastle 3.55/2; The Draw 3.211/5

Sunday 11 April, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Burnley have scored a higher share of their Premier League goals in the opening 15 minutes this season than any other side (33% - 8/24), while they have also conceded a league-high share in the same period (25% - 10/40)."

Both teams were involved in games with plenty of goals last weekend and over 1.5 first-half goals can be backed at 3.711/4.

Expect goals from in-form sides

West Ham 3.211/5 v Leicester 2.466/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 11 April, 14:05

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Coming into this weekend's games, West Ham have the second best home record in the Premier League (28 points), while Leicester have the second best away record so far this term (34 points)."

This looks likely to be a very competitive game and both teams to score is available at 1.784/5.

Value with United at Spurs

Tottenham 3.02/1 v Manchester United 2.526/4; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 11 April, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Manchester United are unbeaten in each of their last 22 Premier League away games (W14 D8) - only Arsenal between August 2001-September 2002 (23 games) and April 2003-September 2004 (27 games) have registered longer such away runs in English top-flight history."

With Spurs struggling against sides in the top half of the table these days, back Manchester United in the Draw No Bet market at 1.84/5.

Another defeat for Blades

Sheffield United 6.86/1 v Arsenal 1.645/8; The Draw 4.03/1

Sunday 11 April, 19:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"None of Sheffield United's last 16 Premier League games have finished level (W4 L12), with only Manchester City (19) on a longer current run without a draw."

Arsenal should add another defeat to Sheffield United's tally here. As an erratic side, take no chances and simply back Arsenal to win at 1.645/8.

Baggies getting loose

West Brom 3.711/4 v Southampton 2.265/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Monday 12 April, 18:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"West Brom won 5-2 at Chelsea last time out, netting as many goals in that victory as they had in their previous 10 Premier League games combined. The Baggies last won consecutive top-flight games in May 2018."



With little time left for West Brom to be cautious as they fight relegation, both teams to score could land at 1.910/11.

Seagulls fail to protect lead

Brighton 2.47/5 v Everton 3.412/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Monday 12 April, 20:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Brighton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season coming into this round of games (20), with the Seagulls losing against Man Utd having opened the scoring last time out."

Brighton's tendency to score and then concede, makes this another game to back both teams to score, this time at 1.981/1.