What The Stats Say: Opta shows difference in form ahead of North London Derby

Everton will concede again

Burnley 4.3100/30 v Everton 2.021/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Saturday 5 December, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

"Having kept a clean sheet in their opening weekend victory at Spurs, Everton have now conceded in each of their last nine Premier League matches, with only Sheffield United (13) on a longer current run without a shutout in the competition."

Another win for Manchester City

Manchester City 1.132/15 v Fulham 26.025/1; The Draw 11.5

Saturday 5 December, 15:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"Manchester City's 5-0 victory over Burnley last time out was the 45th time the Citizens have scored 5+ goals in a single Premier League match, with only Manchester United (46) doing so more often in the competition's history. 21 of these 45 have been under Pep Guardiola's management."

Fernandes is away specialist

West Ham 3.711/4 v Manchester United 2.166/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 5 December, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Eleven of Bruno Fernandes' 15 Premier League goals for Man Utd have come away from home (73.3%) - of all players in the competition's history to have scored at least 15 goals, only Johan Elmander (73.7% - 14/19) has scored a higher share on the road."

Low scoring win for Chelsea

Chelsea 1.574/7 v Leeds 6.611/2; The Draw 4.67/2

Saturday 5 December, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Only Tottenham (9) are on a longer current unbeaten run in the Premier League than Chelsea (8), while no side has kept more clean sheets than the Blues in the division this term (5)."

Goals hard to come by for Baggies

West Brom 3.02/1 v Crystal Palace 2.6813/8; The Draw 3.39/4

Sunday 6 December, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"West Bromwich Albion have the lowest expected goals total so far in the Premier League this season (5.9); indeed, 43% of their goals have come from outside the box, the highest ratio in the competition in 2020-21 (3/7)."

Blunt Blades will lost again

Sheffield United 4.03/1 v Leicester 2.0811/10; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 6 December, 14:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Sheffield United are winless in their last 13 Premier League games, losing 12 of those. They last had a longer run without a league win between December 2010-March 2011 (14 games)."

Spurs are great value

Tottenham 2.0421/20 v Arsenal 4.03/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 6 December, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Tottenham are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (9 - W6 D3), while only Sheffield United (13) are on a longer run without a win than Arsenal (3 - D1 L2)."

Jota becoming key for Liverpool

Liverpool 1.548/15 v Wolves 7.413/2; The Draw 4.57/2

Sunday 6 December, 19:15

Live on Amazon Prime

"Diogo Jota has scored in each of his first four Premier League home games for Liverpool - only three players have ever scored in each of their first five at home for a specific club in the Premier League; Alan Shearer at Newcastle (first 15), Les Ferdinand at Newcastle (6) and Jermain Defoe at Portsmouth (5)."

Goals reliable on south coast

Brighton 2.588/5 v Southampton 2.982/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Monday 7 December, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Southampton have only failed to score in one of their last 17 Premier League games, with that coming on the opening weekend this season (0-1 vs Crystal Palace). Saints have scored in their last nine in the competition, with only Liverpool (16) on a longer current run."