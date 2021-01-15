What The Stats Say: Opta reveals strength of Man City defence

Wolves will claim win

Wolves 1.664/6 v West Brom 7.413/2; The Draw 3.814/5

Saturday 16 January, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

"After netting five goals in their first three league games this season, West Brom have netted just six in their last 14, and never more than once in a match in that time."

Leeds are value

Leeds 2.226/5 v Brighton 3.55/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 16 January, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Leeds are looking to win three consecutive home games in the Premier League for the first time since a run of five between April-August 2001 under David O'Leary."

Burnley will keep it tight

West Ham 1.910/11 v Burnley 5.14/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Saturday 16 January, 15:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"West Ham have scored in 14 of their 17 Premier League games this season, with only Liverpool (15) finding the net more often so far this term. However, having netted 12 goals in their first six league games this season, the Hammers have scored the same amount in their last 11."

Fulham can surprise favourites

Fulham 7.26/1 v Chelsea 1.564/7; The Draw 4.47/2

Saturday 16 January, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Chelsea have lost four of their last six Premier League games (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 23 in the competition (W14 D5)."

Low scoring game likely

Leicester 1.9110/11 v Southampton 4.67/2; The Draw 3.814/5

Saturday 16 January, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"Having scored in 12 consecutive Premier League matches between September and December (25 goals scored), Southampton have failed to score in three of their last four league games (1 goal scored)."

Spurs start fast

Sheffield United 6.411/2 v Tottenham 1.75/7; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 17 January, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"No side has scored more first-half goals than Tottenham in the Premier League this season (19), including a league-high eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of games. Spurs have also shipped fewer goals before half-time than any other Premier League side this term (4)."

Draw between top two

Liverpool 2.0421/20 v Manchester United 3.814/5; The Draw 4.03/1

Sunday 17 January, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Liverpool are winless in three Premier League games (D2 L1), failing to score in their last two. They last went four without a win in February 2017 (a run of five), while they've not failed to score in three consecutive league games since March 2005."

City defence is shining

Manchester City 1.192/11 v Crystal Palace 20.019/1; The Draw 9.08/1

Sunday 17 January, 19:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Man City have won each of their last four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 11 in the competition. No side has kept more Premier League clean sheets this season than the Citizens (8)."

Gunners will repeat result

Arsenal 1.4840/85 v Newcastle 8.27/1; The Draw 4.94/1

Monday 18 January, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 at home in the FA Cup third round on the 9th January this year - if they win here, it will be their shortest gap (9 days) between home victories against the same opponent since January 2008, when they beat Newcastle twice at the Emirates in the space of three days."