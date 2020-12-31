What The Stats Say: Opta reveals concerning Lampard stat as Man City visit
Dan Fitch finds that Frank Lampard is faring no better as Chelsea manager than a famous flop, as he uses Opta Stats to preview the next round of Premier League fixtures...
Toffees can wrap up win
Everton 2.0621/20 v West Ham 4.03/1; The Draw 3.711/4
Friday 1 January, 17:30
"Everton have won their last four Premier League games and are looking to win five in a row in the competition for the first time since April 2014 (7).
With West Ham have struggled of late, back Everton to steal a narrow win at odds of 2.0621/20.
Villa can snatch point
Manchester United 1.774/5 v Aston Villa 4.77/2; The Draw 4.47/2
Friday 1 January, 20:00
"Aston Villa have won 26 points from 14 Premier League games this season, 11 more than they had after as many games last season (15) - this increase of 11 points across seasons is their biggest improvement at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1998-99 (14 more than they had in 1997-98)."
Though Manchester United are getting better results at home now, they are still not truly convincing. The draw looks big at 4.47/2.
Spurs are fresh after postponement
Tottenham 1.814/5 v Leeds 4.57/2; The Draw 4.3100/30
Saturday 2 January, 12:30
"Spurs boss José Mourinho has only lost one of his 27 Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides (W21 D5) - 0-1 v Bournemouth in December 2015 while in charge of Chelsea."
Tottenham should be fresh after their match with Fulham was called off and you can back them to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.8815/8.
Eagles can get back to winning ways
Crystal Palace 2.0621/20 v Sheffield United 4.1; The Draw 3.711/4
Saturday 2 January, 15:00
"Sheffield United are winless in their 16 Premier League games this season (D2 L14) - equalling Queens Park Rangers' Premier League record of longest winless run from the start of a campaign (16 in 2012-13). The last English top-flight side to fail to win any of their first 17 games in a season was Bolton Wanderers in 1902-03 (22)."
Palace have not been in good form of late, yet they still look big at 2.0621/20 to claim a win against this struggling Sheffield United side.
Another low scoring game for Wolves
Brighton 2.767/4 v Wolves 2.915/8; The Draw 3.412/5
Saturday 2 January, 17:30
"Wolves have won just one of their six Premier League games since the injury to Raúl Jiménez (W1 D1 L4), scoring just four goals with an average Expected Goals total of 0.81 per match. Prior to this, Wolves had won five of their 10 Premier League games this season with Jiménez playing (1.02 xG per game)."
This could be a low scoring match and the 0-0 half-time score can be backed at 2.68/5.
Gunners will not run up big score against Baggies
West Brom 6.05/1 v Arsenal 1.664/6; The Draw 4.216/5
Saturday 2 January, 20:00
"Arsenal have scored in all 24 of their Premier League meetings with West Brom, the best 100% scoring record by one side against an opponent in the competition's history."
The Gunners might have to be content with just a single goal, having failed to score more than one in any of their last seven Premier League games on the road. Under 1.5 goals is 4.47/2.
Fulham won't enjoy away trip
Burnley 2.3411/8 v Fulham 3.55/2; The Draw 3.412/5
Sunday 3 January, 12:00
"Fulham have only won two of their last 21 Premier League games played outside of London (D4 L15), and only managed one clean sheet in the last 12 games in this run (1-0 v Bournemouth in April 2019)."
Burnley are unbeaten in their last four homes games (W3 D1) and look a good price to add another win to their tally at 2.3411/8.
Barnes in form
Newcastle 5.79/2 v Leicester 1.75/7; The Draw 4.1
Sunday 3 January, 14:15
"Leicester's Harvey Barnes has scored eight goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season, one more than he did in 42 games last term. Only in 2018-19 (10) has the midfielder netted more goals in all competitions across a single campaign."
Barnes has scored in each of his last two games and is a big price to find the net again at 3.412/5.
Lampard struggling at Chelsea
Chelsea 3.39/4 v Manchester City 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.814/5
Sunday 3 January, 16:30
"Frank Lampard has averaged 1.70 points per game as Chelsea manager, the same record as André Villas-Boas at the club in the Premier League."
Manchester City have won each of their last three games and you can back them to inflict more misery on Lampard, by claiming three points at 2.3211/8.
Low scoring teams meet
Southampton 5.14/1 v Liverpool 1.75/7; The Draw 4.67/2
Monday 4 January, 20:00
"Southampton have played out back-to-back goalless draws in the Premier League for the first time since October 2018 under Mark Hughes - they have never registered three consecutive goalless draws in their league history."
Liverpool have also been struggling to score and under 2.5 goals can be backed at 2.3411/8.
