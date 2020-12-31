What The Stats Say: Opta reveals concerning Lampard stat as Man City visit

Toffees can wrap up win

Everton 2.0621/20 v West Ham 4.03/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Friday 1 January, 17:30

"Everton have won their last four Premier League games and are looking to win five in a row in the competition for the first time since April 2014 (7).

Villa can snatch point

Manchester United 1.774/5 v Aston Villa 4.77/2; The Draw 4.47/2

Friday 1 January, 20:00

"Aston Villa have won 26 points from 14 Premier League games this season, 11 more than they had after as many games last season (15) - this increase of 11 points across seasons is their biggest improvement at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1998-99 (14 more than they had in 1997-98)."

Spurs are fresh after postponement

Tottenham 1.814/5 v Leeds 4.57/2; The Draw 4.3100/30

Saturday 2 January, 12:30

"Spurs boss José Mourinho has only lost one of his 27 Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides (W21 D5) - 0-1 v Bournemouth in December 2015 while in charge of Chelsea."

Eagles can get back to winning ways

Crystal Palace 2.0621/20 v Sheffield United 4.1; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 2 January, 15:00

"Sheffield United are winless in their 16 Premier League games this season (D2 L14) - equalling Queens Park Rangers' Premier League record of longest winless run from the start of a campaign (16 in 2012-13). The last English top-flight side to fail to win any of their first 17 games in a season was Bolton Wanderers in 1902-03 (22)."

Another low scoring game for Wolves

Brighton 2.767/4 v Wolves 2.915/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Saturday 2 January, 17:30

"Wolves have won just one of their six Premier League games since the injury to Raúl Jiménez (W1 D1 L4), scoring just four goals with an average Expected Goals total of 0.81 per match. Prior to this, Wolves had won five of their 10 Premier League games this season with Jiménez playing (1.02 xG per game)."

Gunners will not run up big score against Baggies

West Brom 6.05/1 v Arsenal 1.664/6; The Draw 4.216/5

Saturday 2 January, 20:00

"Arsenal have scored in all 24 of their Premier League meetings with West Brom, the best 100% scoring record by one side against an opponent in the competition's history."

Fulham won't enjoy away trip

Burnley 2.3411/8 v Fulham 3.55/2; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 3 January, 12:00

"Fulham have only won two of their last 21 Premier League games played outside of London (D4 L15), and only managed one clean sheet in the last 12 games in this run (1-0 v Bournemouth in April 2019)."

Barnes in form

Newcastle 5.79/2 v Leicester 1.75/7; The Draw 4.1

Sunday 3 January, 14:15

"Leicester's Harvey Barnes has scored eight goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season, one more than he did in 42 games last term. Only in 2018-19 (10) has the midfielder netted more goals in all competitions across a single campaign."

Lampard struggling at Chelsea

Chelsea 3.39/4 v Manchester City 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.814/5

Sunday 3 January, 16:30

"Frank Lampard has averaged 1.70 points per game as Chelsea manager, the same record as André Villas-Boas at the club in the Premier League."

Low scoring teams meet

Southampton 5.14/1 v Liverpool 1.75/7; The Draw 4.67/2

Monday 4 January, 20:00

"Southampton have played out back-to-back goalless draws in the Premier League for the first time since October 2018 under Mark Hughes - they have never registered three consecutive goalless draws in their league history."