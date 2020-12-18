What The Stats Say: Chelsea home stat is bad news for Hammers

Liverpool struggling on the road

Crystal Palace 6.611/2 v Liverpool 1.564/7; The Draw 4.77/2

Saturday 19 December, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

"Liverpool are winless in their last five away league games (D4 L1), drawing each of their last four in a row. They last went six matches without a league win on the road in January 2011, while the Reds last drew five such games in succession back in December 1991 under Graeme Souness."

Saints can score against favourites

Southampton 7.06/1 v Manchester City 1.511/2; The Draw 4.94/1

Saturday 19 December, 15:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"Southampton have scored at least twice in each of their last seven Premier League home games, scoring 16 goals in total in that run. Saints' previous 16 league goals at St Mary's had come over a period of 16 games."

Value with hosts

Everton 2.568/5 v Arsenal 3.02/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Saturday 19 December, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Arsenal have won just 14 points from 13 Premier League games this season, their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1974-75 (9 pts - assuming 3pts/win). Indeed, Arsenal have picked up just one win in their last nine Premier League games (W1 D2 L6)."

Newcastle can win again at home

Newcastle 2.77/4 v Fulham 2.962/1; The Draw 3.412/5

Saturday 19 December, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Newcastle are without a clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League home games, since beating Sheffield United 3-0 back in June. However, the Magpies have won three of their last five at St James' Park (L2)."

Steer clear from the result

Brighton 1.748/11 v Sheffield United 5.69/2; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 20 December, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Of the ever-present Premier League sides in 2020, Brighton have won the fewest home points this calendar year (10), while Sheffield United have won the fewest on the road (6)."

Spurs will get back to winning ways

Tottenham 2.166/5 v Leicester 3.9; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 20 December, 14:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Tottenham have won five of their last seven Premier League meetings with Leicester (L2), netting 21 goals across these games."

Home goals a rare commodity

Manchester United 1.758/11 v Leeds 4.84/1; The Draw 4.47/2

Sunday 20 December, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Manchester United haven't scored more than one goal in any of their last seven home Premier League matches - in their top-flight history, they've only gone longer without netting at least twice on one occasion, doing so in eight games between February-April 1920."

Low scoring derby

West Brom 3.9 v Aston Villa 2.0421/20; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 20 December, 19:15

Live on BT Sport 1

"After netting five goals in their first three Premier League games this season (D1 L2), West Brom have scored just five in their subsequent 10 in the competition (W1 D3 L6), and never more than once in a match in that run."

Burnley can claim another point

Burnley 3.711/4 v Wolves 2.35/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Monday 21 December, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Burnley have lost just one of their last six home league games against Wolves (W3 D2), with that coming in the first Premier League meeting between the sides at Turf Moor in March 2010 (1-2)."

Chelsea will win entertaining match

Chelsea 1.538/15 v West Ham 6.86/1; The Draw 4.94/1

Monday 21 December, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"When scoring at least once, Chelsea have lost just one of their last 38 Premier League home games (W27 D10), with that defeat coming at the hands of Liverpool last season (1-2). The Blues are unbeaten in their last 16 league games in which they've scored at Stamford Bridge (W14 D2)."