What The Stats Say: Bad news for Liverpool as Opta reveals Chelsea improvement

City winning streak will continue

Manchester City 1.232/9 v Wolves [18:00]; The Draw 7.26/1

Tuesday 2 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"Manchester City have won their last 20 games in all competitions, scoring 51 goals and conceding just seven in this run."

Foxes missing attacking stars

Burnley 4.1 v Leicester 2.1211/10; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 3 March, 18:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Burnley's home games have seen fewer goals than any other side in the Premier League this season, with just 24 goals being netted in 13 games at Turf Moor so far (F10 A14)."

Villa can keep out blunt Blades

Sheffield United 3.9 v Aston Villa 2.1411/10; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 3 March, 18:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"Aston Villa have kept more away clean sheets than any other Premier League side this season (8). The Villans have never kept nine clean sheets on the road in a single top-flight campaign before."

United will keep it tight

Crystal Palace 8.415/2 v Manchester United 1.4640/85; The Draw 5.14/1

Wednesday 3 March, 20:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Crystal Palace have managed just six shots in their last two Premier League matches, having three apiece in games against Brighton and Fulham. Palace have had as few as three shots in four games this season, with the last side to do so more often in a Premier League season being Swansea City in 2017-18 (five games)."

Kane always scores against Fulham

Fulham 4.1 v Tottenham 2.01/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Thursday 4 March, 18:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"Harry Kane has scored in each of his four appearances against Fulham in all competitions for Tottenham, netting six goals in the process, including an FA Cup hat-trick at Craven Cottage in February 2017."

Everton away form can continue

West Brom 4.57/2 v Everton 1.875/6; The Draw 4.03/1

Thursday 4 March, 18:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Everton are unbeaten in their last eight away league games, winning six and drawing two. Indeed, the Toffees have already won eight Premier League games on the road this season, only winning more in the competition in the 2008-09 campaign (9)."

Chelsea can frustrate Liverpool

Liverpool 2.3211/8 v Chelsea 3.39/4; The Draw 3.711/4

Thursday 4 March, 20:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his first nine matches as Blues boss in all competitions (W6 D3), conceding only two goals in that run."