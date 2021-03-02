What The Stats Say: Bad news for Liverpool as Opta reveals Chelsea improvement

English Premier League: Liverpool v Chelsea (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)Show Hide
Thursday 4 March, 8.15pm
Chelsea's defence has really tightened up and Dan Fitch suspects it will be another difficult match for Liverpool at Anfield, as he previews the midweek action using Opta statistics.
"Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his first nine matches as Blues boss in all competitions (W6 D3), conceding only two goals in that run."
Goals are not coming easily for Liverpool and under 2.5 goals is priced at 2.0621/20.
City winning streak will continue
Manchester City 1.232/9 v Wolves [18:00]; The Draw 7.26/1
Tuesday 2 March, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 1
"Manchester City have won their last 20 games in all competitions, scoring 51 goals and conceding just seven in this run."
With Wolves lacking a scoring threat without the injured Raul Jimenez, back Manchester City to win to nil at 1.865/6.
Foxes missing attacking stars
Burnley 4.1 v Leicester 2.1211/10; The Draw 3.412/5
Wednesday 3 March, 18:00
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
"Burnley's home games have seen fewer goals than any other side in the Premier League this season, with just 24 goals being netted in 13 games at Turf Moor so far (F10 A14)."
Leicester will be without the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes for the trip to Turf Moor and under 2.5 goals should land at 1.84/5.
Villa can keep out blunt Blades
Sheffield United 3.9 v Aston Villa 2.1411/10; The Draw 3.613/5
Wednesday 3 March, 18:00
Live on BT Sport 1
"Aston Villa have kept more away clean sheets than any other Premier League side this season (8). The Villans have never kept nine clean sheets on the road in a single top-flight campaign before."
No team has scored less goals than Sheffield United this season and you can back Aston Villa to win to nil at 3.55/2.
United will keep it tight
Crystal Palace 8.415/2 v Manchester United 1.4640/85; The Draw 5.14/1
Wednesday 3 March, 20:15
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
"Crystal Palace have managed just six shots in their last two Premier League matches, having three apiece in games against Brighton and Fulham. Palace have had as few as three shots in four games this season, with the last side to do so more often in a Premier League season being Swansea City in 2017-18 (five games)."
Manchester United's last nine away games across all competitions have seen them keep six clean sheets and you can back them to win and for there to be under 3.5 goals at 2.166/5.
Kane always scores against Fulham
Fulham 4.1 v Tottenham 2.01/1; The Draw 3.814/5
Thursday 4 March, 18:00
Live on BT Sport 1
"Harry Kane has scored in each of his four appearances against Fulham in all competitions for Tottenham, netting six goals in the process, including an FA Cup hat-trick at Craven Cottage in February 2017."
Kane has an excellent record in London derbies and is 2.255/4 to score again.
Everton away form can continue
West Brom 4.57/2 v Everton 1.875/6; The Draw 4.03/1
Thursday 4 March, 18:00
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
"Everton are unbeaten in their last eight away league games, winning six and drawing two. Indeed, the Toffees have already won eight Premier League games on the road this season, only winning more in the competition in the 2008-09 campaign (9)."
West Brom have improved under Sam Allardyce, but there's no reason to think that Everton won't win another away game. The Toffees are available at 1.875/6.
Chelsea can frustrate Liverpool
Liverpool 2.3211/8 v Chelsea 3.39/4; The Draw 3.711/4
Thursday 4 March, 20:15
Live on Sky Sports Main Event
"Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his first nine matches as Blues boss in all competitions (W6 D3), conceding only two goals in that run."
Goals are not coming easily for Liverpool and under 2.5 goals is priced at 2.0621/20.
