What The Stats Say: Opta reveals how Spurs star shines in derbies
Dan Fitch discovers that Harry Kane is honing in on a record held by an Arsenal legend, as analyses the Opta statistics to give his Premier League predictions.
Leicester can win in London again
Crystal Palace 4.03/1 v Leicester 2.0811/10; The Draw 3.613/5
Monday 28 December, 15:00
Live on Amazon Prime
"Leicester have won their last two Premier League games in London, beating Arsenal 1-0 and Tottenham 2-0 this season. The Foxes haven't won three consecutive top-flight games in the capital since April 1966."
With Palace in poor form, it seems perfectly possible that Leicester could win in the capital again and they are priced at 2.0811/10 to do so.
Villa can claim point
Chelsea 1.748/11 v Aston Villa 5.04/1; The Draw 4.3100/30
Monday 28 December, 17:30
Live on Amazon Prime
"Aston Villa have won five of their six Premier League away games this season (L1), last winning more in a single top-flight campaign in 2009-10 (9)."
Chelsea are very tough to beat at Stamford Bridge, but a draw might not be beyond Villa and can be backed at 4.3100/30.
Low scoring match ahead
Everton 7.87/1 v Manchester City 1.444/9; The Draw 5.59/2
Monday 28 December, 20:00
Live on Amazon Prime
"Manchester City have scored just four goals in their last six Premier League away games (W2 D3 L1), and never more than once in a match in that run. The Citizens had netted 12 goals in their previous three on the road in the competition (W3)."
Considering that statistic, under 2.5 goals looks too big at 2.447/5.
Goals guaranteed at Brighton
Brighton 3.39/4 v Arsenal 2.47/5; The Draw 3.613/5
Tuesday 29 December, 18:00
Live on Amazon Prime
"Brighton's Neal Maupay made his 50th Premier League appearance against West Ham, scoring his 15th goal in that game."
Brighton nearly always find the net and you can back both teams to score at 1.824/5.
Burnley will claim another three points
Burnley 2.447/5 v Sheffield United 3.55/2; The Draw 3.39/4
Tuesday 29 December, 18:00
Live on Amazon Prime
"Burnley have won two of their last three Premier League home games (D1), having won none of their six at Turf Moor prior to this run (D2 L4). The Clarets last won consecutive home league games in October 2019."
Another win for the Clarets can be backed at 2.447/5.
Saints struggling to score
Southampton 2.285/4 v West Ham 3.55/2; The Draw 3.613/5
Tuesday 29 December, 18:00
Live on Amazon Prime
"After scoring in 12 consecutive Premier League games, Southampton now failed to score in their last two in the competition. They last went three league games without a goal in September/October 2018 under Mark Hughes (5 games)."
With the Saints remaining defensively reliable, under 2.5 goals should land at 1.9520/21.
Promoted clubs will keep it tight
West Brom 3.711/4 v Leeds 2.111/10; The Draw 3.9
Tuesday 29 December, 18:00
Live on Amazon Prime
"In their opening 15 top-flight matches in 2020-21, Leeds have conceded 30 goals but also kept five clean sheets, the first club to do that since Middlesbrough in the 1936-37 season (30 conceded, 6 clean sheets)."
With West Brom tightening up defensively under Sam Allardyce, under 2.5 goals is good value at 2.3811/8.
Goals starting to flow at Old Trafford
Manchester United 1.635/8 v Wolves 6.411/2; The Draw 4.216/5
Tuesday 29 December, 20:00
Live on Amazon Prime
"After a six game winless home run in the league, Man Utd have won two of their last three at Old Trafford (D1). The Red Devils scored as many goals in their 6-2 victory over Leeds as they had in their previous eight home league games combined."
A Manchester United win and over 2.5 goals can be backed at 2.6613/8.
Kane loves derbies
Tottenham 1.574/7 v Fulham 7.06/1; The Draw 4.57/2
Wednesday 30 December, 18:00
Live on Amazon Prime
"Tottenham's Harry Kane is the second highest goalscorer in London derbies in Premier League history (35), with only Thierry Henry netting more (43)."
Kane is priced at 2.01/1 to get back among the goals.
Liverpool can get job done early
Newcastle 11.010/1 v Liverpool 1.321/3; The Draw 6.611/2
Wednesday 30 December, 20:00
Live on Amazon Prime
"Newcastle haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League home games, shipping 22 goals in total since a 3-0 win over Sheffield United in June."
Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 7-0 in their last away game and are 1.9310/11 to win half-time/full-time.
Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L
Staked: 337.00 pts
Returned: 353.35 pts
P/L: +16.35 pts