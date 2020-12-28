What The Stats Say: Opta reveals how Spurs star shines in derbies

Leicester can win in London again

Crystal Palace 4.03/1 v Leicester 2.0811/10; The Draw 3.613/5

Monday 28 December, 15:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"Leicester have won their last two Premier League games in London, beating Arsenal 1-0 and Tottenham 2-0 this season. The Foxes haven't won three consecutive top-flight games in the capital since April 1966."

Villa can claim point

Chelsea 1.748/11 v Aston Villa 5.04/1; The Draw 4.3100/30

Monday 28 December, 17:30

Live on Amazon Prime

"Aston Villa have won five of their six Premier League away games this season (L1), last winning more in a single top-flight campaign in 2009-10 (9)."

Low scoring match ahead

Everton 7.87/1 v Manchester City 1.444/9; The Draw 5.59/2

Monday 28 December, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"Manchester City have scored just four goals in their last six Premier League away games (W2 D3 L1), and never more than once in a match in that run. The Citizens had netted 12 goals in their previous three on the road in the competition (W3)."

Goals guaranteed at Brighton

Brighton 3.39/4 v Arsenal 2.47/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Tuesday 29 December, 18:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"Brighton's Neal Maupay made his 50th Premier League appearance against West Ham, scoring his 15th goal in that game."

Burnley will claim another three points

Burnley 2.447/5 v Sheffield United 3.55/2; The Draw 3.39/4

Tuesday 29 December, 18:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"Burnley have won two of their last three Premier League home games (D1), having won none of their six at Turf Moor prior to this run (D2 L4). The Clarets last won consecutive home league games in October 2019."

Saints struggling to score

Southampton 2.285/4 v West Ham 3.55/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Tuesday 29 December, 18:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"After scoring in 12 consecutive Premier League games, Southampton now failed to score in their last two in the competition. They last went three league games without a goal in September/October 2018 under Mark Hughes (5 games)."

Promoted clubs will keep it tight

West Brom 3.711/4 v Leeds 2.111/10; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 29 December, 18:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"In their opening 15 top-flight matches in 2020-21, Leeds have conceded 30 goals but also kept five clean sheets, the first club to do that since Middlesbrough in the 1936-37 season (30 conceded, 6 clean sheets)."

Goals starting to flow at Old Trafford

Manchester United 1.635/8 v Wolves 6.411/2; The Draw 4.216/5

Tuesday 29 December, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"After a six game winless home run in the league, Man Utd have won two of their last three at Old Trafford (D1). The Red Devils scored as many goals in their 6-2 victory over Leeds as they had in their previous eight home league games combined."

Kane loves derbies

Tottenham 1.574/7 v Fulham 7.06/1; The Draw 4.57/2

Wednesday 30 December, 18:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"Tottenham's Harry Kane is the second highest goalscorer in London derbies in Premier League history (35), with only Thierry Henry netting more (43)."

Liverpool can get job done early

Newcastle 11.010/1 v Liverpool 1.321/3; The Draw 6.611/2

Wednesday 30 December, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime

"Newcastle haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League home games, shipping 22 goals in total since a 3-0 win over Sheffield United in June."