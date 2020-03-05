What The Stats Say: Old Trafford no longer a fortress when Man City visit

Salah has brilliant record against Bournemouth

Liverpool [1.27] v Bournemouth [14.0]; The Draw [6.8]

"Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, netting seven goals in total. The only other player in Premier League history to score in 100% of his games against an opponent (min. 5 games) is Chris Wood against West Ham."

You can back Salah to add to his tally against Bournemouth at [1.81].

Gunners regularly hammer local rivals

Arsenal [1.6] v West Ham [6.2]; The Draw [4.5]

"Arsenal have scored at least three goals in 12 of their last 16 Premier League games against West Ham, including each of their last three against them at the Emirates Stadium."

There could be more goals in this London derby, with over 2.5 available at [1.65].

First-half will lack action

Crystal Palace [2.68] v Watford [3.05]; The Draw [3.3]

"Crystal Palace have scored just six goals before half-time in the Premier League this season, with their earliest strike coming in the 21st minute. However, only Liverpool (7) and Sheffield United (11) have conceded fewer goals in the first half of games this season than the Eagles (12)."

The 0-0 half-time score is [2.66].

Norwich won't cut through Blades

Sheffield United [1.7] v Norwich [6.0]; The Draw [3.95]

"Sheffield United's 27 Premier League games this season have seen just 54 goals scored (F29 A25), with only Liverpool (20) conceding fewer goals than the Blades this term."

If you think that this will be another low scoring match, under 2.5 goals is [1.9].

Newcastle struggling to score

Southampton [1.7] v Newcastle [5.6]; The Draw [4.2]

"Since the start of February, Newcastle have had 54 shots (13 on target) in four Premier League matches but have failed to score a single goal. In that time, only eight sides have had more efforts than the Magpies, though only three have had fewer attempts on target."

This could also be a low scoring encounter, with under 2.5 goals available at [2.0] in this match.

Wolves at the door of Champions League contention

Wolves [1.68] v Brighton [5.9]; The Draw [4.1]

"Wolves are looking to secure three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since May 2019. Wolves have netted six goals across these two victories, as many as they'd netted in their previous seven Premier League games combined."

The hosts are [1.68] to claim a third straight victory.

More woe for sorry Spurs

Burnley [2.8] v Tottenham [2.82]; The Draw [3.4]

"Burnley are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Premier League (W4 D2), conceding just two goals in this run and never more than once in a match. They last enjoyed a longer unbeaten streak back in February 2019 (8 games)."

With Spurs in poor form, Burnley look value at [1.97] in the Draw No Bet market.

Dropped points for Chelsea again

Chelsea [1.88] v Everton [4.5]; The Draw [4.0]

"Chelsea have won just two of their eight games in the Premier League in 2020 (W2 D4 L2), registering the 11th best record in this calendar year."

With Chelsea drawing half of their games in this sequence, the stalemate looks big at [4.0].

City can win derby match

Manchester United [5.4] v Manchester City [1.67]; The Draw [4.5]

"Manchester United have lost their last three home games against Manchester City in all competitions - they have only lost four against them consecutively once previously, between January 1926 and February 1931."

Manchester City are [1.67] to claim another win against their arch rivals.

Goals from both teams as leaky defences meet

Leicester [1.41] v Aston Villa [8.8]; The Draw [5.4]

"No Premier League side has conceded more goals via set pieces (inc. penalties) this season than Aston Villa (18), while no side has shipped more goals via corners than the Villans (9)."

With Leicester struggling to keep clean sheets, both teams to score is [1.83].