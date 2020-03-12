What The Stats Say: Liverpool will overcome slump to defeat Everton

Vardy ends drought and looks to enter 100 club

Watford [3.5] v Leicester [2.26]; The Draw [3.6]

"Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored 99 Premier League goals; his next strike will see him become the 29th player to reach a century in the competition, and the 16th to do so for a single club."

Having scored a brace against Aston Villa on Monday night, Vardy is [2.3] to find the net again.

Cherries will concede again

Bournemouth [2.54] v Crystal Palace [3.1]; The Draw [3.4]

"No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth (4). Indeed, the Cherries have conceded at least once in each of their last 12 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition."

Crystal Palace do not score a lot of goals, but both teams to score looks too big at [1.92].

Arsenal like to be beside the seaside

Brighton [3.5] v Arsenal [2.24]; The Draw [3.7]

"Arsenal have won just one of their last seven Premier League away games against south coast sides (D3 L3), winning 2-1 at Bournemouth in November 2018."

With Arsenal unbeaten in eight Premier League games (W4 D4), backing them in the Draw No Bet market at [1.65] seems a safe investment.

Goals can flow at the Etihad

Manchester City [1.18] v Burnley [20.0]; The Draw [9.2]

"Manchester City have scored at least twice in each of their last 10 home games in all competitions against Burnley (W7 D3), netting 36 goals in total."

With Burnley in good goalscoring form, over 3.5 goals is [2.1]

Another low scorer at St James' Park

Newcastle [3.7] v Sheffield United [2.36]; The Draw [3.2]

"Newcastle are the joint-lowest home scorers in the Premier League this season (12), and are yet to score more than twice in any of their 14 league games at St James' Park this season."

Sheffield United have one of the best defences in the Premier League and under 1.5 goals is worth backing at [2.68].

Canaries picking up points at home

Norwich [2.98] v Southampton [2.5]; The Draw [3.7]

"Norwich have won two of their last three Premier League home games (L1), as many as they had in their first 11 at Carrow Road this season."

With Norwich available at a big price, you can play it safe in the Draw No Bet market at [2.14].

Villa will lose again

Aston Villa [5.5] v Chelsea [1.65]; The Draw [4.6]

"Aston Villa have lost their last four Premier League games, last losing more consecutively between February-April 2016 en route to being relegated (11)."

Chelsea's form is improving and they are [3.0] to win the match with both teams scoring.

Wolves form can continue

West Ham [3.2] v Wolves [2.48]; The Draw [3.5]

"Wolves are unbeaten in five Premier League games (W2 D3), keeping a clean sheet in four of those matches."

They look a safe bet at [1.78] in the Draw No Bet market.

Sorry Spurs getting familiar feeling

Tottenham [3.6] v Manchester United [2.3]; The Draw [3.4]

"Tottenham lost their last home league game, 2-3 against Wolves. The last time they lost back-to-back home league games was in January 2019, with those defeats coming against Wolves and Manchester United."

Fans of spooky coincidences can back a Manchester United victory at [2.3].

Reds will win crucial Merseyside derby

Everton [5.0] v Liverpool [1.78]; The Draw [4.0]

"In all competitions, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 21 games against Everton - only against Aston Villa (22 between 1981-1992) have they had a longer such run against an opponent."

With such a dominant record, Liverpool look big at [1.78] to claim a win.