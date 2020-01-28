Opta Stats: West Ham v Liverpool

West Ham are winless in six Premier League matches against Liverpool (D2 L4) since winning 2-0 in January 2016 under Slaven Bilic. The draw is [6.0].

Liverpool lost their first two away games - both at Upton Park - against West Ham under Jürgen Klopp. Another West Ham win is [10.5].

Liverpool have beaten all 18 of the sides they've faced in the Premier League this season - the only side they are yet to beat are West Ham. The Reds last beat every league side they faced in a season in 1895-96 in the second-tier and have never achieved the feat in the top-flight. Liverpool are [1.34] to beat West Ham.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League matches played on Wednesday (W15 D6) since losing 1-3 against Stoke City in December 2012. Manager Jürgen Klopp has managed 14 games on the day without losing (W9 D5), more than any other manager in Premier League history has managed on a specific day without tasting defeat. The draw half-time/Liverpool full-time double result is [4.5].

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances under David Moyes this season - during the Scotsman's first spell in charge in 2017-18, Noble scored just four times in 22 games. Noble is [8.0] to score.

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away at Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday - the Reds haven't gone two games without a win in all competitions since February 2019, drawing with Bayern Munich and Manchester United. West Ham are [3.9] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

West Ham boss David Moyes has lost 16 Premier League games against Liverpool, only losing more against Arsenal (17); his win ratio against Liverpool of 11% (3 wins in 27 games) is his worst against any side he's faced more than once in the Premier League. Liverpool are [2.0] to win half-time/full-time.

Among the 86 managers who have managed 10 or more away Premier League games in London, Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp has the second-best win percentage of any manager (61%, 14 wins in 23), behind only Pep Guardiola (74%). Liverpool are [3.1] to win both halves.

West Ham's Michail Antonio has scored in four of his five Premier League appearances against Liverpool, netting four goals; only Jamie Vardy (7) and Harry Kane (5) have scored more goals against Klopp's Liverpool than Antonio's tally of four. Antonio is [6.0] to find the net.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored in his first four Premier League games in London for the Reds (five goals) but has since failed to find the net in his last nine matches in the capital. Under 2.5 goals is [2.56].