Opta Stats: West Ham v Leicester

West Ham have won just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with Leicester (D4 L4), with their 2-0 victory in May 2018 also their only clean sheet against the Foxes in this run. The draw is [3.95].

Leicester are unbeaten in their last four away Premier League games against West Ham (W2 D2), having lost seven of their previous eight in the competition (W1). A Leicester win is [2.0].

Leicester lost their final league games in both 2017 (1-2 vs Liverpool) and 2018 (0-1 vs Cardiff). They last lost their final league game in three consecutive years between 2004-2006. West Ham are [4.0] to claim victory.

Leicester are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games in London (W1 D2) - they've never gone four games without defeat in the capital in the competition. Having beaten Crystal Palace 2-0 in their last such game, they're looking to secure back-to-back league wins in London for the first time since 2015-16 (vs West Ham and Spurs). Leicester are [1.48] in the Draw No Bet market.

West Ham have lost their last three Premier League home games, last losing four in a row at home in the competition back in January 2006. A Leicester win and both teams to score is [3.5].

West Ham have lost their last three Premier League home games, conceding three goals in each defeat. Only three teams in Premier League history have conceded 3+ goals in four consecutive home games - Crystal Palace in April 1998, Bradford in February 2001 and Fulham in March 2014. Of those sides, only Crystal Palace and Fulham lost all four games. A Leicester win and over 2.5 goals is [2.8].

West Ham have dropped a league-high 15 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than they had in the entire season in both 2018-19 (12) and 2017-18 (14). The West Ham half-time/draw full-time double result is [19.0].

Leicester have lost their last two Premier League matches, conceding more goals in these defeats (7) than they had in their previous 11 league matches combined (6). West Ham are [1.98] in the Draw No Bet market.

Robert Snodgrass has scored three goals in his last nine Premier League appearances for West Ham, more than he had in his first 52 for the Hammers in the competition (2). Snodgrass is [5.4] to score.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy is the highest Premier League goalscorer in 2019 with 29 goals, and could become just the seventh different player to score as many as 30 in a single calendar year in the competition. Vardy is [1.83] to find the net.