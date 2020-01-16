Opta Stats: West Ham v Everton

West Ham have won just three of their last 23 Premier League matches against Everton (D6 L14), keeping just one clean sheet in that run, a 0-0 draw in April 2017. An Everton win is [2.5].

Everton have won seven of their last 11 away Premier League games against West Ham (D3 L1), with their only defeat coming on the final of the 2017-18 season. You can back them at [1.8] in the Draw No Bet market.

When conceding at least once, West Ham haven't won any of their last 12 Premier League games, drawing two and losing 10 since a 3-1 win at Watford in August. Everton are [4.2] to win half-time/full-time.

None of West Ham's last 11 Premier League games has ended in a draw, with the Hammers winning three and losing eight of those. A West Ham win is [3.05].

Everton have won three of their four Premier League games under Carlo Ancelotti, as many as they had in their previous 14 combined under Duncan Ferguson/Marco Silva. The Toffees are averaging 16 shots and 5.5 on target per game under the Italian, compared to 13 efforts and 4.3 on target before his arrival. An Everton win and over 2.5 goals is [3.6].

Since leaving Everton in the summer of 2013, West Ham manager David Moyes has lost five of his six Premier League games against his former side (W1). The draw half-time/Everton full-time double result is [6.0].

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti failed to win any of his four Premier League meetings with David Moyes in his previous stint in the competition - Moyes is the only manager the Italian has faced more than twice without winning in the English top-flight. The draw is [3.5].

No player has scored in more Premier League games without ending on the winning side so far this season than West Ham's Robert Snodgrass (3 - D1 L2). He's [5.5] to score.

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has just one goal and one assist so far in the Premier League this term, averaging a goal involvement every 788 minutes. Last term, he was averaging a goal or assist every 165 minutes for the Toffees. Under 2.5 goals is [2.06].

Against no side has Everton's Theo Walcott been involved in more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (10 - 6 goals, 4 assists). Walcott is [8.0] to find the net.