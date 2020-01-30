Opta Stats: West Ham v Brighton

West Ham United have never beaten Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League in five attempts (D2 L3). The draw is [3.5].

Brighton have won just two of their 14 away matches against West Ham in all competitions (D3 L9). A West Ham win is [2.68].

Brighton are one of only two teams West Ham have faced in the Premier League without beating, along with Swindon Town. Indeed, the Hammers have led for just four minutes in five Premier League games against the Seagulls. Brighton are [2.9] to claim victory.

West Ham have won their last two Premier League home games against sides from the south coast by an aggregate score of 7-0. They last won three consecutive such games between December 2009-February 2014 (1 v Portsmouth, 2 v Southampton). You can back West Ham at [1.9] in the Draw No Bet market.

West Ham have a higher Premier League win rate in February than they do in any other month of the year in the competition (42% - won 32/77 games). The draw half-time/West Ham full-time double result is [6.0].

Brighton have won just one of their last nine Premier League matches (D4 L4), alternating between a draw and a defeat in each of their last four. The draw half-time/full-time double result is [5.5].

Having won four points from their first three away league games this season (W1 D1 L1), Brighton have won just four from their subsequent nine on the road in the competition (W1 D1 L7), losing each of the last three in a row. West Ham are [4.9] to win to nil.

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be the 50th different English manager West Ham boss David Moyes has faced in the Premier League. The Scotsman has lost his first meeting with each of the last six such managers he's faced (most recently Chris Wilder), with his last first- time victory coming against Mike Phelan in November 2016. Brighton are [2.06] in the Draw No Bet market.

None of West Ham's current squad have scored for the club in the Premier League against Brighton, with their four goals against them in the competition being scored by Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic (2 each). However, Mark Noble's first competitive goal for the Hammers came against Brighton, in an FA Cup match in January 2007. Noble is [6.0] to score.

No Brighton player has scored more away league goals this season than Adam Webster, with all three of the defender's strikes so far coming on the road. Webster is [17.0] to find the net.