Opta Stats: Watford v Wolves

After winning their first Premier League meeting with Wolves, Watford have lost their last two against them, including a 1-2 loss in this exact fixture last season. Wolves are [2.38] to win.

Wolves have won three of their last four away league games against Watford (L1), more than they had in their first 15 such visits against them (W2 D5 L8). They are [1.7] in the Draw No Bet market.

Watford haven't won their first league game of a calendar year since 2011 (3-0 vs Portsmouth), losing seven in a row before a 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in 2019. The draw is [3.5].

In the top-flight, Wolves haven't won their first league game of a calendar year since 1981 (D1 L6), losing each of the last four in a row. A Watford win is [3.4].

Watford have kept clean sheets in their last three home league matches, last keeping four in a row in March 2014 (five); they have never kept four in a row at Vicarage Road in the top-flight. Watford are [3.8] to keep a clean sheet.

Wolves have conceded the first goal in more different Premier League games than any other side this season (13). However, they've only gone on to lose four of those 13 games (W2 D7), and have gained more points from behind than any other side so far in 2019-20 (14). A Watford half-time/draw full-time double result is [17.0].

Watford lost their first league game in each of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. Indeed, they last won their first league game of a decade in the 1960s, beating Exeter 5-2 in the old fourth division. Wolves are [4.0] to win half-time/full-time.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has won as many points in four Premier League games in charge this season (7 - W2 D1 L1) as Quique Sánchez Flores managed in his 10 games in 2019-20 (W1 D4 L5). The Hornets are [1.71] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has scored three of the six goals the Hornets have scored in the Premier League under Nigel Pearson - he's looking to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2018. Deeney is [3.5] to score.

Wolves Raúl Jiménez has been directly involved in 26 goals in 31 games in all competitions this season (17 goals, 9 assists), more than any other Premier League player. It's two more than the Mexican was involved in 44 appearances last term (17 goals, 7 assists). Jiminez is [2.8] to find the net.