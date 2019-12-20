To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Opta Stats: Watford v Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have the answers when Manchester United visit Watford?
Join today
View market

Manchester United travel to rock bottom Watford expecting a win. Opta rates their chances.

"Marcus Rashford has scored 10 Premier League goals this season (one more than Watford) – the last Man Utd player to score more before Christmas in a Premier League campaign was Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17 (11)."

Rashford is [2.4] to score.

After going six league games unbeaten against Manchester United between 1984-1986 (W2 D4), Watford have lost 14 of their last 15 against the Red Devils in the top-flight (W1). Manchester United are [1.86] to win.

Manchester United have won 11 of their 12 Premier League meetings with Watford (92%) - only against Wigan (15/16; 94%) do they have a higher win rate in the competition (min. 10 meetings). They are [3.0] to win half-time/full-time.

No side are currently on a longer run without a Premier League clean sheet than Manchester United (12 games). The Red Devils last had a longer run without a clean sheet in the top-flight between September 1970-February 1971 (21 games). Both teams to score is [1.83].

Following their 2-1 win at Man City in their last away game, Man Utd are looking for back-to-back away league wins for the first time since February. They've lost just one of their last nine away games against sides starting the day bottom (W7 D1), going down 1-2 against Wolves in February 2011. A Manchester United win and both teams to score is [3.8].

Watford have won just nine points in their first 17 Premier League matches this season; each of the previous nine occasions a team has won fewer than 10 points in their first 17 matches has seen them go on to be relegated. The Hornets are [2.66] to finish rock bottom of the Premier League.

Watford have converted just 4.7% of their shots in to goals in the Premier League this season (nine goals from 197 shots); this is the worst ratio by a Premier League side in a single season since Sunderland in 2002-03 (also 4.7%). The Black Cats finished bottom of the table in that campaign. Under 2.5 goals is [2.06].

Manchester United's last direct free-kick goal in the Premier League came exactly a year ago on the day of this game (22nd December 2018 vs Cardiff). Since then, the Red Devils have had 31 shots from direct free-kicks, more than any other side in the competition. Under 1.5 goals is [4.4].

Watford have failed to score in a league-high 10 Premier League games this season. The Hornets had only failed to find the net in 10 of their 38 games in the competition last term. Manchester United are [3.2] to win to nil.

Watford boss Nigel Pearson's only previous home Premier League match against Man Utd was in September 2014, winning 5-3 with Leicester City. Only six managers have won their first two home games against the Red Devils in the Premier League, most recently Antonio Conte in 2017. Watford are [4.5] to claim victory.

Marcus Rashford has scored 10 Premier League goals this season (one more than Watford) - the last Man Utd player to score more before Christmas in a Premier League campaign was Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17 (11). Rashford is [2.4] to score.

Dan Fitch 2019/20 Season P/L

Staked: 176.00 pts
Returned: 179.92 pts
P/L: +3.92 pts

Dan Fitch,

More Opta

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles