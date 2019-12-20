Opta Stats: Watford v Manchester United

After going six league games unbeaten against Manchester United between 1984-1986 (W2 D4), Watford have lost 14 of their last 15 against the Red Devils in the top-flight (W1). Manchester United are [1.86] to win.

Manchester United have won 11 of their 12 Premier League meetings with Watford (92%) - only against Wigan (15/16; 94%) do they have a higher win rate in the competition (min. 10 meetings). They are [3.0] to win half-time/full-time.

No side are currently on a longer run without a Premier League clean sheet than Manchester United (12 games). The Red Devils last had a longer run without a clean sheet in the top-flight between September 1970-February 1971 (21 games). Both teams to score is [1.83].

Following their 2-1 win at Man City in their last away game, Man Utd are looking for back-to-back away league wins for the first time since February. They've lost just one of their last nine away games against sides starting the day bottom (W7 D1), going down 1-2 against Wolves in February 2011. A Manchester United win and both teams to score is [3.8].

Watford have won just nine points in their first 17 Premier League matches this season; each of the previous nine occasions a team has won fewer than 10 points in their first 17 matches has seen them go on to be relegated. The Hornets are [2.66] to finish rock bottom of the Premier League.

Watford have converted just 4.7% of their shots in to goals in the Premier League this season (nine goals from 197 shots); this is the worst ratio by a Premier League side in a single season since Sunderland in 2002-03 (also 4.7%). The Black Cats finished bottom of the table in that campaign. Under 2.5 goals is [2.06].

Manchester United's last direct free-kick goal in the Premier League came exactly a year ago on the day of this game (22nd December 2018 vs Cardiff). Since then, the Red Devils have had 31 shots from direct free-kicks, more than any other side in the competition. Under 1.5 goals is [4.4].

Watford have failed to score in a league-high 10 Premier League games this season. The Hornets had only failed to find the net in 10 of their 38 games in the competition last term. Manchester United are [3.2] to win to nil.

Watford boss Nigel Pearson's only previous home Premier League match against Man Utd was in September 2014, winning 5-3 with Leicester City. Only six managers have won their first two home games against the Red Devils in the Premier League, most recently Antonio Conte in 2017. Watford are [4.5] to claim victory.

Marcus Rashford has scored 10 Premier League goals this season (one more than Watford) - the last Man Utd player to score more before Christmas in a Premier League campaign was Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17 (11). Rashford is [2.4] to score.