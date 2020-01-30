Opta Stats: Watford v Everton

Watford won none of their first three home Premier League games against Everton (D1 L2) but have since won their last three in a row against the Toffees. They are [2.88] to claim victory.

Since losing at Vicarage Road in the Premier League last February, Everton have won two games against the Hornets in all competitions, beating them twice this season - once in the Premier League and once in the League Cup. An Everton win is [2.74].

Watford are looking to record four consecutive home top-flight wins against an opponent for the first time in their history. They are [2.02] in the Draw No Bet market.

After a run of 12 Premier League home games without a win (D5 L7), Watford have won three of their last four at Vicarage Road under manager Nigel Pearson (D1). They are [1.56] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Everton haven't kept an away clean sheet in the league since the opening weekend of the season (0-0 vs Crystal Palace), conceding in each of their last 11 on the road. However, the Toffees have also scored in each of their last eight away Premier League matches. Both teams to score is [1.84].

Only leaders Liverpool have scored more headed goals in the Premier League than Everton this season (10). Over 2.5 goals is [2.1].

Watford have failed to score in a league-high 11 different Premier League games this season. The Hornets have also had twice as many goalless draws as any other side this season (4), with all of these coming at Vicarage Road - the last team to have more home 0-0 draws in a Premier League campaign were Aston Villa in 2008-09 (5). Under 2.5 goals is [1.9].

No keeper has kept more Premier League clean sheets this season than Watford's Ben Foster (8). Indeed, Foster has recorded more shutouts in 24 games this season than he did in 38 games last term (7). Watford are [3.5] to keep a clean sheet.

Since Nigel Pearson became Watford manager, Troy Deeney has scored 42% of the Hornets' Premier League goals (5/12). He's scored more goals in eight Premier League games under Pearson than he did in his previous 19 appearances in the competition (4). Deeney is [3.0] to score.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals in six Premier League appearances under Carlo Ancelotti this season - as many as he'd netted in 16 games under Marco Silva and Duncan Ferguson in 2019-20. Calvert-Lewin is [3.0] to find the net.