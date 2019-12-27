Opta Stats: Watford v Aston Villa

Having failed to win any of their first four Premier League meetings with Aston Villa and failing to score each time (D1 L3), Watford won both matches against them the last time they met in 2015-16, both by a 3-2 scoreline. Another Watford win is [2.08].

Aston Villa have won just one of their nine away league games against Watford (D3 L5), winning 1-0 in the Premier League in August 1999. The draw is [3.9].

Watford haven't won their last league game in a calendar year since 2014 (4-2 at Cardiff), drawing two and losing two since. Aston Villa are [3.8] to win.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last seven final league games in a calendar year (D4 L2), beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in the Championship in 2017. Watford are [1.53] in the Draw No Bet market.

Watford's victory against Man Utd in their last home league game ended a run of 12 without a win at Vicarage Road (D5 L7). It was also the first time this season the Hornets had taken the lead in a Premier League home match. Watford are [3.3] to win half-time/full-time.

Aston Villa have only won one of their last 27 Premier League away games (D4 L22), winning 5-1 at Norwich in October. The Villans have won fewer points on the road than any other side in the Premier League this season (4). A draw half-time/Watford full-time double result is [5.7].

Watford have won four points in their last two Premier League games, as many as they had from the previous 21 available in the competition (W1 D1 L5). A Watford win and both teams to score is [3.7].

Watford have conceded more goals from penalties than any other Premier League side this season (5). Meanwhile, Aston Villa are one of just four clubs yet to score from the spot this season. The odds of there being a penalty in the match are [3.4].

Since his debut for the club in January 2018, Gerard Deulofeu has scored more Premier League goals than any other Watford player (14). Deulofeu is [2.88] to score.

Jack Grealish has both scored more goals (5) and provided more assists (5) in the Premier League than any other Aston Villa player this season. He's the first player to both score 5+ and assist 5+ goals in a Premier League season for the Villans since Gabriel Agbonlahor in 2011-12. Grealish is [4.3] to find the net.