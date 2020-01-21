Opta Stats: Tottenham v Norwich

Tottenham have won their last two Premier League home games against Norwich, 2-0 in September 2013 and 3-0 in December 2015. They are [1.44] to win again.

Following their 2-2 draw at Carrow Road in the reverse fixture, Norwich are looking to avoid defeat in both Premier League meetings with Spurs for only the second time in a Premier League season (also in 2012-13). Another draw is [5.2].

After winning 20 consecutive Premier League home games against promoted sides between 2012-2018, Tottenham have failed to win two of their last three such matches - losing 1-3 against Wolves last season and drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United this term. A Norwich victory is [8.4].

Away from home, Norwich haven't won any of their last 15 evening kick-offs (7pm or later) in the Premier League, drawing five and losing 10, since winning 2-1 at Ipswich in September 1994. The draw half-time/Spurs full-time double result is [4.7].

Spurs have won their last nine Premier League home games played on a Wednesday, since a 0-1 loss against Leicester in January 2016. They are [2.12] to win half-time/full-time.

Norwich have failed to score in more different away games than any other Premier League side so far this season (7). Indeed, the Canaries have netted just five goals in their 11 away games in 2019-20, fewer than any other side. Tottenham are [2.7] to win to nil.

Spurs are one of two Premier League teams yet to score in 2020, along with Bournemouth. They haven't failed to score in four consecutive league games since September 2006. Under 2.5 goals is [2.62].

Norwich's Emiliano Buendía has created 68 chances in the Premier League this season, with only Kevin De Bruyne creating more (82). For the Canaries, Buendía's tally of 68 is 45 more than any other player for the club (Todd Cantwell, 23). Over 2.5 goals is [1.6].

Since a Dele Alli goal against Brighton on Boxing Day, Spurs haven't scored a Premier League goal in open play in their last six hours and 18 minutes of football, attempting 52 efforts in open play without success in that time. Under 1.5 goals is [5.7].

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored 10 goals in 22 Premier League games this season- he is one of only three Finnish players to reach double figures in a Premier League season, along with Jonatan Johansson in 2000-01 (11) and Mikael Forssell in 2003-04 (17). Pukki is [3.2] to score.